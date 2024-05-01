Kansas State Wildcats land impact football transfer Alec Marenco from New Mexico

The Kansas State football team has added another potential impact transfer to its roster.

Chris Klieman and the Wildcats landed New Mexico linebacker Alec Marenco on Tuesday, just a few days after they also reeled in dynamic running back Dylan Edwards from Colorado.

Marenco will be expected to make big plays right away as a member of K-State’s defense. He signed a financial agreement with the Wildcats after making 96 tackles to go along with three pass breakups and a forced fumble over the past three seasons for the Lobos.

Last season, he received honorable mention from the Mountain West after he made 66 tackles over 12 games. He started 10 of those games.

He will have one year of college eligibility remaining with the Wildcats.

Marenco chose K-State after taking a recent recruiting trip to Manhattan. He also checked out Arizona and received interest from a handful of other power conference teams.

He is originally from El Paso, Texas.

After spending the past three seasons at New Mexico, he will now make the leap to K-State, where he hopes to prove himself at a higher level in the Big 12.