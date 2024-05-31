Kansas State Wildcats boost defense by landing Rice football transfer Jordan Dunbar

Chris Klieman and the Kansas State football team have landed another transfer.

Jordan Dunbar, a 6-foot and 190-pound defensive back from Rice, has committed to the Wildcats. A K-State football source confirmed the news on Friday afternoon after it was reported by both On3 and 247Sports.

He chose K-State over Marshall, Western Kentucky, Temple, East Carolina, UNLV, Georgia Southern and others.

Dunbar will arrive in Manhattan after spending the entirety of his college football career at Rice, where he made 54 tackles and defended 17 passes during two seasons with the Owls.

The athletic defensive back played well enough as an underclassman to earn honorable mention honors from Conference USA as a sophomore. But he missed all of last season on a redshirt and is now looking to jump-start his career in the Big 12.

K-State will welcome Dunbar to its roster as a junior, and he will have two years of college eligibility remaining. He will be expected to compete for playing time in the Wildcats secondary and potentially provide valuable experience and depth behind expected cornerback starters Keenan Garber and Jacob Parrish.