Kansas State Wildcats add talented wide receiver to 2025 football recruiting class

When it comes to recruiting, things are starting to heat up for the Kansas State football team.

Adonis Moise, a 6-foot and 185-pound wide receiver from IMG Academy in Florida, committed to play for the Wildcats on Tuesday. He chose K-State while also holding scholarship offers from Kansas, UCF, Indiana, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and others.

With him on board, K-State has five high school prospects lined up for its 2025 recruiting class. K-State has also landed a string of future players over the past few days.

Over the weekend, the Wildcats landed Tennessee-Chattanooga transfer Colin Truett to its offensive line. Derby defensive back Martel Jackson also chose K-State after he received a scholarship offer from head coach Chris Klieman earlier this month.

Add Moise to the mix and K-State will head into the summer with plenty of recruiting momentum.

It didn’t take the Wildcats long to sell themselves to Moise. The talented wide out made a recruiting visit to Manhattan over the weekend and then he pledged his services to K-State less than 48 hours later.

Moise should have a high ceiling as a college football player. Most recruiting services have listed as a three-star recruit, but ESPN sees more potential in him and lists him as a four-star prospect. Overall, ESPN projects Moise as the 47th best receiver in his recruiting class.

The 2025 recruiting class should continue to grow in the coming weeks. For now, though, Moise joins a group that also includes St. Louis quarterback Dillon Duff, Coppell (Texas) linebacker Weston Polk, Jefferson City offensive lineman Will Kemna and Jackson.