Kansas State Wildcats add size, skill to backcourt with basketball transfer CJ Jones

Kansas State has added one of the most versatile guards available in the transfer portal to its men’s basketball roster.

CJ Jones, a 6-foot-5 and 185-pound sophomore guard from Illinois-Chicago, committed to and signed with the Wildcats on Monday.

Jones did a little bit of everything for the Flames last season, as he averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game while playing in the Horizon League.

His decision to play for Jerome Tang did not come as a surprise. Jones was an early transfer target for K-State when the offseason began, and the Wildcats made a strong early impression on him. They were able arrange for Jones to visit Manhattan on a recruiting visit over the weekend and he committed shortly after.

Jones will bring both size and skill to the K-State backcourt. At 6-5, he will be one of the tallest guards in the Big 12 next season. His length and athleticism could be a bonus for the Wildcats on defense. But he is no slouch on offense, as he put up strong numbers at UIC last season while playing in 33 games. He also made 37.8% of his shots from 3-point range.

The K-State basketball roster is beginning to take shape ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Jones joins Michigan transfer guard Dug McDaniel as the first two incoming transfers for K-State this cycle. They should help solidify the backcourt, which means the Wildcats can start looking to add bigger players on the inside.

K-State hosted Florida State transfer Baba Miller on a recruiting visit over the weekend. The 6-foot-11 sophomore averaged 7.6 points and 4.9 rebounds last season. He is still considering his options.

The Wildcats are also in the mix for Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi and Arizona big man Oumar Ballo. He is expected to visit Manhattan later this week.

One potential transfer is off the board, though. North Carolina-Greensboro forward Mikeal Brown-Jones committed to Mississippi over the weekend. K-State was among three finalists for him.

Tang and K-State currently have three open scholarships to use on incoming players.