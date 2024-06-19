Kansas State Wildcats add Blue Valley linebacker to 2025 football recruiting class

The Kansas State football team has added some local flavor to its 2025 recruiting class.

Maguire Richman, a 6-foot-2 and 200-pound linebacker from Blue Valley, announced his intentions to play for the Wildcats via social media on Wednesday.

He is a three-star prospect who chose the Wildcats over Iowa, the Big Ten school where his older brother (Mason) currently plays and starts on the offensive line. Richman also held scholarship offers from Memphis, North Dakota State, Toledo, Tulsa and Wyoming.

K-State secured his services after Richman made an official recruiting visit to Manhattan.

His commitment is another recruiting victory for the Wildcats, who have been landing prospects fast and furiously this month.

With Richman on board, K-State’s 2025 recruiting class now boasts nine members. He is the second prospect of the group who is from the Sunflower State, joining Derby defensive back Martel Jackson.

The entire recruiting class looks like this: Offensive lineman Will Kemna (Jefferson City), linebacker Weston Polk (Coppell, Texas), quarterback Dillon Duff (St. Louis), wide receiver Adonis Moise (Ellenton, Florida), defensive end Sawyer Schilke (Kearney, Nebraska), defensive end Dalton Knapp (Grapevine, Texas), defensive back JoJo Scott (Lakeland, Florida), Jackson and Maguire.