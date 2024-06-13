Kansas State Wildcats add another defensive player to 2025 football recruiting class

The Kansas State football team has added another defensive player to its 2025 recruiting class.

Dalton Knapp, a 6-foot-5 and 225-pound edge rusher from Grapevine, Texas, announced his intentions to play for the Wildcats via social media on Thursday.

He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports and Rivals. He chose K-State over fellow Big 12 schools KU, Houston and Utah. Many other programs including Arkansas State, Boise State, Oregon State, Washington State offered him a scholarship.

Knapp wasted no time picking K-State. He visited Manhattan on a recruiting trip over the weekend and then committed to coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats a few days later.

He had previously scheduled other recruiting trips to Kansas and Boise State for later this month, but he is now locked in with K-State.

The Wildcats have been on a recruiting hot streak of late.

Knapp is the fourth player to commit to K-State in the past week, and the Wildcats now boast six high school players in their 2025 recruiting class.

That group should continue to grow in the coming weeks. For now, though, Knapp joins a group that also includes St. Louis quarterback Dillon Duff, Coppell (Texas) linebacker Weston Polk, Jefferson City offensive lineman Will Kemna, Derby defensive back Martel Jackson and IMG Academy wide receiver Adonis Moise.