Kansas State vs. USC preview: Prediction, Odds and how to watch NCAA basketball tipoff

The 2023-24 men's college basketball season is finally here as dozens of teams take the court for the first time on Monday night.

One of the biggest matchups of the season's first day of action will be the Hall of Fame Series game between the USC Trojans and Kansas State Wildcats at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both the Trojans, who open the season at No. 22 on the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and the Wildcats (unranked) are looking to return to the NCAA Tournament after securing berths last year.

USC will be without four-star recruit LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. to begin the season. The son of NBA star LeBron James will continue to ramp up his conditioning while recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered during a practice over the summer. There is no current timeline for his return to action.

Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) waits to leave the game in the final minute of the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Michigan State in the men's NCAA Tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

USC at Kansas State predictions roundup

Sportsbook Wire: USC 73, Kansas State 66

Corey Scott writes, "USC is returning its leading scorer from last season and added the top-rated recruit in the nation. The combo of Ellis and Collier in the backcourt should be overwhelming for a Kansas State team full of new faces."

Action Network: Tease up Kansas State against the spread

D.J. James writes, "The differences between these two are negligible. However, since this game will be played on a neutral floor, and KSU has a bit more experience in its rotation, it should cover the spread — and could even win... Take the Wildcats in this one at +2.5, and play it to +1.5."

Sports Illustrated: USC spread is a solid bet

Steven Hall writes, "One of our college basketball best bets is for USC to cover the spread tonight. They have an exciting team that will be one of the best teams in the entire country. The Trojans had one of the best interior defenses last seasons and we expect them to be great in that department again this season... USC -3 is our expert USC vs. Kansas State prediction."

ESPN: USC has a 52.5% chance to win on Monday night

The media company's analytics department gives the Trojans the slight edge over the Wildcats. Kansas State has a 47.5% chance to win according to ESPN.

Pickswise: The Trojans (-3) are in position to cover the spread

They write, "They should be the better team to start the year because they have numerous players coming back while Kansas State will be relying more heavily on newcomers. USC guard Boogie Ellis will be one of the best guards in the nation this season after averaging 17 ppg last season... We expect USC’s defense and experience playing together to be enough for them to cover the spread here."

How to Watch USC at Kansas State basketball: TV channel and streaming

When: Monday, Nov. 6, 10 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

Cable TV: TNT

Streaming: B/R Sports on Max; FuboTV

NCAAM odds: USC Trojans at Kansas State Wildcats

The Trojans are favorites to defeat the Wildcats in their season opener, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Spread: USC Trojans (-3.5)

Moneyline: USC Trojans (-160); Kansas State Wildcats (+135)

Over/under: 146.5

