Kansas State vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas State vs Southern Illinois prediction and game preview.

Kansas State vs Southern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Network: Big-12/ ESPN+

Kansas State (1-0) vs Southern Illinois (1-0) Game Preview

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

The Salukis are seasoned.

They had a decent FCS spring session and started out the fall session strong with an emphatic 47-21 win over SE Missouri State. Nic Baker threw for 460 yards and four scores, Avante Cox came up with a 99-yard touchdown, and it was a strong all-around performance.

It has just enough explosion on offense and toughness on the defensive front to make this a bit of a fight. Kansas State wasn’t perfect in the 24-7 win over Stanford, but …

Why Kansas State Will Win

The running game clicked.

Stanford’s offense kept screwing up and the running game didn’t go anywhere – the Wildcat defensive front dominated the Cardinal O line, allowing just 39 rushing yards.

K-State QB Skyler Thompson threw a pick, but he threw a few big passes among his nine completions, and Deuce Vaughn controlled the ground game with a little bit of balance.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

This is the game to get the Kansas State offensive line working.

It wasn’t bad against Stanford, but there were a few too many plays allowed in the backfield and the team didn’t control the clock like it should’ve.

There won’t be a whole lot of drama, if any. The Wildcat defense will play a second straight great game as it warms up for a dangerous date against Carson Strong and the Nevada offense.

Kansas State vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Line

Kansas State 37, Southern Illinois 13

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1.5

