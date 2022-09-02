Kansas State vs South Dakota prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

Kansas State vs South Dakota How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Kansas State (0-0), South Dakota (0-0)

Kansas State vs South Dakota Game Preview

Why South Dakota Will Win

The Coyotes are sound enough all the way around to make this interesting.

They’ve got a strong defense coming into 2022, the balance is there on offense, and they’ve got the lines to hold up.

They could use a little explosion in this, but they have the special teams to match was Kansas State does, the passing game will be efficient, and the defensive side has seven starters with veterans who should know what they’re doing to keep new Wildcat QB Adrian Martinez from taking off.

Why Kansas State Will Win

Martinez should be the perfect fit for what the Kansas State coaching staff wants to do.

The offensive line will be improved and should take over the game right away, Deuce Vaughn is one of the nation’s best all-around backs, and Martinez will be dangerous when the Coyote linebackers worry about where 22 is.

South Dakota might be sound, but it’s not going to dominate the tempo or control the time of possession battle. Kansas State will be happy to get the explosion out of the backfield, but it’ll start out by running and running some more to keep the chains moving.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State will have moments when it’s a struggle and things don’t seem quite right, and then the big plays will come from the stars.

Story continues

It’ll be a trickle of production that turns into a tidal wave. Just when it seems like things are bogging down, Martinez and Vaughn will each rip off big runs to take over.

Kansas State vs South Dakota Prediction, Line

Kansas State 38, South Dakota 14

Line: Kansas State -25, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas State vs South Dakota Must See Rating: 2

