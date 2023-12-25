Kansas State vs. North Carolina schedule: Odds and how to watch 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) reacts to his scoring run against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The inaugural 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature a matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats (8-4) and the North Carolina Wolfpack. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

The Kansas State Wildcats have qualified for their fourth bowl game in the past five years, marking the first time they'll be playing in Florida. The team will be led by freshman quarterback Avery Johnson, who will be making his first start for Kansas State. Johnson played in seven games this season and had a 65.7% completion rate. Johnson also threw for 301 yards, three touchdowns, and rushed for 225 yards and six touchdowns in 45 carries.

The Wolfpack had a successful season, finishing with a 9-3 overall record and securing a 6-2 record in conference play and placed third in the ACC conference standings. The team will be led by Brennan Armstrong, their leading rusher and quarterback, who threw for 1,621 yards and 11 touchdowns. Armstrong also rushed for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 126 carries. The Wolfpack boast linebacker Payton Wilson, who won the prestigious 2023 Chuck Bednarik Award and Butkus Award. Wilson recorded an impressive 138 tackles, with 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, and three interceptions.

The star of the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl will not be a player on either team but instead the first-ever edible mascot that the winner will be awarded to feast on after the game.

How to watch 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Kansas State Wildcats vs. North Carolina Wolfpack: TV channel and streaming info:

The No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats take on the No. 18 North Carolina Wolfpack on Thursday, December 28 at 5:45 p.m., ET, on ESPN and ESPN+.

2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats vs. No.18 North Carolina Wolfpack Predictions:

BetMGM: Kansas State will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Kansas State will win this bowl game with 64.5% confidence."

ESPN: Kansas State has a 74% chance to win

According to ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Kansas State Wildcats have a 74.6% chance of beating the North Carolina Wolfpack in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Wildcats pick to win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Kansas State vs. NC State sees the Wildcats (-142 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. For the over/under, we recommend betting on the over at 47 points."

2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats vs. No.18 North Carolina Wolfpack odds, betting lines:

The Kansas State Wildcats are favorites to defeat the North Carolina Wolfpack, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Kansas State (-2.5)

Moneyline: Kansas State (-145); NC State(+120)

Over/under: 47.5

2023 bowl game schedule:

