Kansas State vs. Kansas preview: Prediction, odds, and how to watch showdown

In the upcoming Week 12 Sunflower Showdown matchup, Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) will face off against the Kansas Jayhawks (7-3). The Wildcats still have a chance to defend their Big 12 conference championship in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 2.

After a tough 16-13 loss to Texas Tech, the Jayhawks are looking to bounce back as they host the Wildcats. Texas Tech secured the win with a late game-winning field goal by Gino Garcia.

Jason Bean – Jayhawks quarterback while Jalon Daniels is recovering from an injury he sustained in the second week of the season – suffered a head injury in the loss to the Red Raiders. As a result, Bean has not practiced with the team and will be a game-time decision against the Wildcats.

On the other hand, the Wildcats quarterback, Will Howard, recently became the all-time leader in touchdown passes in Kansas State history. He achieved this milestone in the Wildcats' 59-25 victory over the Baylor Bears. Howard completed 19-of-29 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, which marked his 45th career touchdown, surpassing Josh Freeman’s school record. Howard has 21 touchdowns this season alone.

The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats are favorites as they travel to David Booth Memorial Stadium to take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

How to watch No. 23 Kansas State vs. No. 16 Kansas: TV channel, streaming

The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) kick-off against the No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks Sat. Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m., ET on FS1.

NCAA odds Week 11: No. 23 Kansas State vs. No. 16 Kansas lines, betting odds

The Wildcats are favorites to defeat the Jayhawks, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread favorite: Kansas (-8.5)

Moneyline: Kansas State (-300); Kansas (+250)

Total: 56.5 points

No. 23 Kansas State vs. No. 16 Kansas predictions

Heartland College Sports: Kansas State 38. Kansas 17

Staff writes: "This prediction could age horribly depending on who suits up for Kansas under center. As of right now in my prediction, I’m led to believe that fans will not see Jason Bean in this matchup. If Bean is able to go and operate at somewhere close to 100%, I like the game to be much closer with Kansas State taking it by a touchdown late. The Wildcats have had some luck this season facing backup quarterbacks and injured starters with games against UCF’s Timmy McClain, Texas Tech’s Behren Morton/Jake Strong, TCU’s Josh Hoover, and Texas’ Maalik Murphy. Kansas State rolls past Kansas with their third-string quarterback under center in Lawrence."

PredictEm: We're giving the points to K-State

Staff writes: "Kansas State gets the checkmark in the QB comparison because Will Howard is pretty good, and Kansas might be down to a freshman third-stringer. The Wildcats also own the better defense and the better performance vs. common opponents. Also, playing on the road keeps the spread a little more amenable."

ESPN: Wildcats have high chance of beating Jayhawks

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Kansas State Wildcats have a 79.2% chance of beating the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Kansas State Wildcats Football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Kansas State 45-0 Southeast Missouri State, Final

Week 2: Kansas State 42-13 Troy, Final

Week 3: Kansas State 27-30 Missouri, Final

Week 4: Kansas State 44-31 UCF, Final

Week 5: Bye Week

Week 6: Kansas State 29-21 Oklahoma State , Final

Week 7: Kansas State 38-21 Texas Tech, Final

Week 8: Kansas State 41-3 TCU, Final

Week 9: Kansas State 41-0 Houston, Final

Week 10: Kansas State 33-30 OT Texas, Final

Week 11: Kansas State 59-25 Baylor, Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Kansas State vs. Kansas, 7:00 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 13: Sat 11/25:Kansas State vs. Iowa State, TBD

The Kansas Jayhawks Football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Kansas 48-17 Missouri State, Final

Week 2: Kansas 34-23 Illinois, Final

Week 3: Kansas 31-24 Nevada, Final

Week 4: Kansas 38-27 BYU, Final

Week 5: Kansas 14-40 Texas Final

Week 6: Kansas 51-22 UCF, Final

Week 7: Kansas 39-32 Oklahoma State UCF, Final

Week 8: Bye Week

Week 9: Kansas 38-33 Oklahoma, Final

Week 10: Kansas 28-21 Iowa State, Final

Week 11: Kansas 16-13, Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Kansas State vs. Kansas, 7:00 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 13: Sat 11/25:Kansas vs. Cincinnati, TBD

