Kansas State vs Kansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 22

Kansas State vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 22

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas State (14-12), Kansas (22-4)

Kansas State vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

We did this back in late January and Kansas State gave the Jayhawks all they could handle. It might have been a 78-75 Kansas win, but the Wildcats did a great job from the field and locked down from three.

No one in the Big 12 takes more threes than Kansas State, only a few teams are better in the nation at guarding the outside, and there aren’t enough mistakes to give away easy points.

The team can bomb its way back into games and keep up with just about anyone, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

The Kansas State interior presence isn’t there.

There aren’t any blocks and rebounding against the Jayhawks will be a massive problem. Kansas scores in bunches, it’s fantastic at coming up with easy points on the inside, and be shocked if there isn’t a massive difference in rebounding.

The offense is pumping all while the defense is playing as well as it has all season. Again, it’ll roll on the boards and it should lock down against the three – Kansas State lost even though it made ten in the first meeting. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State isn’t hitting ten threes this time.

Kansas is too good from they field, Kansas State is too limited when it’s not on fire from the outside, and to hammer this home, the rebounding.

There will be too many Wildcat one-and-dones as the game starts to slip away in the second half.

Kansas State vs Kansas Prediction, Lines

Kansas 77, Kansas State 68

Story continues

