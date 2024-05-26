Kansas state track results: Which NE Kansas athletes brought home the gold

WICHITA (KSNT) – Thousands of high school athletes flock to Cessna Stadium in Wichita, Kansas each year to participate in the largest state track meet in the nation.

In 2024, northeast Kansas stood out amongst the crowd. Here’s which area athletes left the state track meet with a first-place finish:

Running Events

Aaron Merritt – Seaman – 5A boys’ 100m – 10.32

Finn Dunshee – Hayden – 3A boys’ 100m – 10.60

Tanner Heckel – Lyndon – 2A boys’ 100m – 10.78

Hanna Pellant – Manhattan – 6A girls’ 100m – 11.59

Aaron Marritt – Seaman – 5A boys’ 110 hurdles – 14.48

Landon Schmitz – Axtell – 1A boys’ 110 hurdles – 15.19

Finn Dunshee – Hayden – 3A boys’ 200m – 21.99

Jensen Schrickel – Hayden – 3A boys’ 400m – 48.73

Harrison Cutting – Wamego – 4A boys’ 800m – 1:56.30

Grady Buessing – Axtell – 1A boys’ 800m – 2:01.40

Ryin Miller – Seaman – 5A girls’ 800m – 2:10.80

Lauren Smith – Clay Center – 4A girls’ 800m – 2:14.47

Payton Wurtz – Wabaunsee – 2A girls’ 800m – 2:16.16

Ryin Miller – Seaman – 5A girls’ 1600m – 4:51.58

Jackson Esquibel – Shawnee Heights – 5A boys’ 3200 – 9:21.31

Grady Buessing – Axtell – 1A boys’ 3200 – 9:49.71

Lorna Rae Pierce – Junction City – 6A girls’ 3200 – 10:40.00

Frankfort – 1A boys’ 4x100m relay – 43.61

Manhattan – 6A girls’ 4x100m relay – 47.90

Washburn Rural – 6A boys’ 4×400 relay – 3:19.56

Hayden – 3A boys’ 4×400 relay – 3:26.01

Clay Center – 4A girls’ 4×400 relay – 4:04.26

Silver Lake – 3A girls’ 4×400 relay – 4:06.64

Wabaunsee – 2A girls’ 4×400 relay – 4:03.43

Wamego – 4A boys’ 4×800 relay – 8:02.19

Axtell – 1A boys’ 4×800 relay – 8:23.43

Wabaunsee – 2A girls’ 4×800 relay – 9:56.14

Field Events

Jensen Schrickel – Hayden – 3A boys’ long jump – 23-1

Tanner Heckel – Lyndon – 2A boys’ long jump – 23-11.25

Brandon Schmelzle – Axtell – 1A boys’ long jump – 21-8

Paige Newland – Emporia – 5A girls’ triple jump – 37-0

Isaac Kane – Jefferson County North – 2A boys’ high jump – 6-6

Josh Sulzen-Watson – Washburn Rural – 6A boys’ javelin – 188-7

Lexi Boss – Osage City – 3A girls’ discus – 139-4

Emma Slade – Mission Valley – 2A girls’ discus – 138-3

Final Team Results

Boys State Champions

6A – Olathe West

5A – Kapaun Mt. Carmel

4A – Andale

3A – Holcomb

2A – Moundridge

1A – Axtell

Girls State Champions

6A – Olathe Northwest

5A – St. James Academy

4A – Eudora

3A – Smoky Valley

2A – Inman

1A – Washington County

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.