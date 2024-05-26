Kansas state track results: Which NE Kansas athletes brought home the gold
WICHITA (KSNT) – Thousands of high school athletes flock to Cessna Stadium in Wichita, Kansas each year to participate in the largest state track meet in the nation.
In 2024, northeast Kansas stood out amongst the crowd. Here’s which area athletes left the state track meet with a first-place finish:
Running Events
Aaron Merritt – Seaman – 5A boys’ 100m – 10.32
Finn Dunshee – Hayden – 3A boys’ 100m – 10.60
Tanner Heckel – Lyndon – 2A boys’ 100m – 10.78
Hanna Pellant – Manhattan – 6A girls’ 100m – 11.59
Aaron Marritt – Seaman – 5A boys’ 110 hurdles – 14.48
Landon Schmitz – Axtell – 1A boys’ 110 hurdles – 15.19
Finn Dunshee – Hayden – 3A boys’ 200m – 21.99
Jensen Schrickel – Hayden – 3A boys’ 400m – 48.73
Harrison Cutting – Wamego – 4A boys’ 800m – 1:56.30
Grady Buessing – Axtell – 1A boys’ 800m – 2:01.40
Ryin Miller – Seaman – 5A girls’ 800m – 2:10.80
Lauren Smith – Clay Center – 4A girls’ 800m – 2:14.47
Payton Wurtz – Wabaunsee – 2A girls’ 800m – 2:16.16
Ryin Miller – Seaman – 5A girls’ 1600m – 4:51.58
Jackson Esquibel – Shawnee Heights – 5A boys’ 3200 – 9:21.31
Grady Buessing – Axtell – 1A boys’ 3200 – 9:49.71
Lorna Rae Pierce – Junction City – 6A girls’ 3200 – 10:40.00
Frankfort – 1A boys’ 4x100m relay – 43.61
Manhattan – 6A girls’ 4x100m relay – 47.90
Washburn Rural – 6A boys’ 4×400 relay – 3:19.56
Hayden – 3A boys’ 4×400 relay – 3:26.01
Clay Center – 4A girls’ 4×400 relay – 4:04.26
Silver Lake – 3A girls’ 4×400 relay – 4:06.64
Wabaunsee – 2A girls’ 4×400 relay – 4:03.43
Wamego – 4A boys’ 4×800 relay – 8:02.19
Axtell – 1A boys’ 4×800 relay – 8:23.43
Wabaunsee – 2A girls’ 4×800 relay – 9:56.14
Field Events
Jensen Schrickel – Hayden – 3A boys’ long jump – 23-1
Tanner Heckel – Lyndon – 2A boys’ long jump – 23-11.25
Brandon Schmelzle – Axtell – 1A boys’ long jump – 21-8
Paige Newland – Emporia – 5A girls’ triple jump – 37-0
Isaac Kane – Jefferson County North – 2A boys’ high jump – 6-6
Josh Sulzen-Watson – Washburn Rural – 6A boys’ javelin – 188-7
Lexi Boss – Osage City – 3A girls’ discus – 139-4
Emma Slade – Mission Valley – 2A girls’ discus – 138-3
Final Team Results
Boys State Champions
6A – Olathe West
5A – Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4A – Andale
3A – Holcomb
2A – Moundridge
1A – Axtell
Girls State Champions
6A – Olathe Northwest
5A – St. James Academy
4A – Eudora
3A – Smoky Valley
2A – Inman
1A – Washington County
