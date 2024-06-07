- Biden welcomes Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White HousePresident Joe Biden welcomed the Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs, honoring the heroes who helped during the shooting at February’s championship parade while adding some friendly jabs at the players. “I’d have [tight end Travis Kelce] come up here but God only knows what he’d say.”<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/joe-biden-travis-kelce-kansas-city-chiefs/566073/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Biden welcomes Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White House</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>4:50Now PlayingPaused
- John Ross: ‘The day I retired, I knew it was a mistake'Eagles WR John Ross spoke to the media and shared a powerful message about what brought him back to the game of football after a brief retirement.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nfl/philadelphia-eagles/john-ross-the-day-i-retired-i-knew-it-was-a-mistake/587716/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">John Ross: ‘The day I retired, I knew it was a mistake'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>2:12Now PlayingPaused
- Sheldon Keefe on 'fresh start', expectations as Devils head coachIn his introductory news conference as New Jersey Devils head coach, Sheldon Keefe spoke about finding 'closure' after leaving Toronto, what makes him excited about coaching the Devils, and his expectations for his first season as head coach in Jersey.9:38Now PlayingPaused
Kansas State track and field coach Cliff Rovelto talks about his retirment after 32 years
Kansas State track and field coach Cliff Rovelto says the time was right for him to retire after 36 years in Manhattan.