With Kansas State in town, Texas to kickoff before noon for the second time this season

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) carries the ball during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

The Big 12 Conference announced this weekend that the kickoff for the football game featuring Texas and Kansas State on Nov. 4 has been set for 11 a.m.

This will be just the second time that Texas has kicked off a football game before noon this season. As they usually do, Texas and Oklahoma met at 11 a.m. earlier this month.

The Austin-hosted showdown between Texas and Kansas State will be televised by FOX. In recent years, FOX has decided to air its big games during the noon window.

Texas and Kansas State should be a game of interest on college football's schedule. Both teams are 4-1 in Big 12 play and involved in a logjam atop the conference standings that also includes Iowa State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

This will be the 24th meeting between Texas and Kansas State. The Longhorns hold a 13-10 lead in the series, and UT currently owns a six-game winning streak over the Wildcats. Last year, a last-minute fumble recovery preserved a 34-27 win for Texas in Manhattan.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kickoff and TV assignment set for Texas-Kansas State football game