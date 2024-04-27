Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott drafted by Washington Commanders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the 53rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott on Friday.

Sinnott was the first Kansas State Wildcat taken off the board in the draft.

The Waterloo, Iowa, native played in 38 games across three seasons for Kansas State. In his first season in 2021, he recorded just two receptions for 15 yards, but in his final two seasons, he was a main part of the offense.

Last season, he recorded 49 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns for the Wildcats. His best game this past season was against Iowa State at the end of the year.

He recorded 10 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in a game that featured roughly six inches of snow on the ground during the game.

After the 2023 season, Sinnott was named a Third-team All-American by The Associated Press.

