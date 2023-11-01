Kansas State starting forward suspended before Nov. 6 season opener vs USC

The Kansas State Wildcats are likely to be without their starting power forward for their season opener against USC on Monday, November 6 in Las Vegas.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who started all 36 games for Kansas State last season as a junior, came back for his senior season. He was expected to be a core part of the Wildcats under head coach Jerome Tang.

Now, it appears he won’t play in the Wildcats’ first game of the season, and could be out much longer than that.

Glenn Kinley of Topeka NBC affiliate KSNT reports that Tomlin was arrested early Sunday morning for disorderly conduct. He has subsequently been suspended from the team by Tang, who released a statement to the press on the matter.

Tomlin averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Kansas State. The 6-10, 210-pound power forward was a reliable everyday starter who provided rugged interior defense, consistent rebounding, and enough of a presence to keep opponents honest. He complemented KSU’s elite backcourt and helped the Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

USC plays Kansas State Monday night in Las Vegas at 10 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Pacific, on TNT.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire