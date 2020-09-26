A stunner: Kansas State scores 24 straight to beat No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35

We have our first massive upset of the 2020 college football season.

Kansas State beat No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35 on Saturday thanks to 24 unanswered points in the second half. It’s the second-straight year that Kansas State has beaten Oklahoma and the loss already puts Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious peril.

Oklahoma’s offense was rolling for the first half and the start of the third quarter. But Kansas State got pressure on QB Spencer Rattler and held the Sooners scoreless for the final 17:46 of the game.

The Sooners got one last chance to get a game-tying field goal or a winning touchdown but Rattler threw an interception on an overthrown pass with 34 seconds left.

The pick was Rattler’s third of the game. He threw two in the first half — his only two incompletions in the first 30 minutes — and the final one was by far the worst. As he stepped up in the pocket he tried to find wide receiver Drake Stoops over the middle. But the throw was too high and behind Stoops and caught by K-State DB Jahron McPherson.

Kansas State lost to Arkansas State

If you want a great example of how crazy the 2020 season can be, all you have to do is look at who K-State lost to in its first game of the season. The Wildcats lost at home to Arkansas State on Sept. 12. The Red Wolves entered that game missing nine starters because of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing. ASU had lost to Memphis in Week 1.

Saturday, Kansas State was missing eight first or second-string players because of positive tests and contact tracing. And yet the Wildcats were able to absolutely overpower Oklahoma in the fourth quarter.

Kansas State scored quickly after Oklahoma went up 35-21. Then McPherson forced a fumble on Oklahoma’s second play of its ensuing drive. Another K-State touchdown cut the deficit to seven with 12:28 to go.

Oklahoma was forced to punt up seven and that punt was blocked by K-State’s AJ Parker. The block put the ball at the Oklahoma 38 and Kansas State scored two plays later to tie the game.

The winning margin came when Blake Lynch hit a 50-yard field goal with 4:32 to go after Kansas State forced a second-straight Oklahoma punt.

Why did Oklahoma punt late?

After Kansas State went up by three, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made a head-scratching decision to punt the football. The Sooners were facing a fourth and seven at their own 28 and had just one timeout left. Seven yards is typically not a big deal for the Oklahoma offense. But it apparently was too much for Riley to risk.

Oklahoma did get the ball back, but it was a clear sign that this Oklahoma offense is still figuring things out with Rattler making just his second career start.