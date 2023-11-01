Kansas State in a rush to test Texas football's highly ranked run defense

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, left, leads defenders in a gang-tackle of Baylor running back Richard Reese in a game earlier this season. Sweat helps anchor the best run defense in the Big 12, which will receive a stern test from Kansas State on Saturday.

It’s been a month since the Texas defense faced an attack like Kansas State, which prefers to bludgeon opponents with a hammer of a running game instead of slicing them up through the air.

But Steve Sarkisian isn’t concerned about any rust on his run defense. After all, Longhorns defenders face off against the Big 12’s leading rusher in Jonathon Brooks every week in practice.

“Every Tuesday and Wednesday, we do good-on-good team run (drills) for this very reason,” Sarkisian said. “Because each week, you don't know who's going to emphasize what.

“We always go with the period where we're not going to throw a pass. We're going to line up, and we're going to run the ball. We have to have the ability to run the ball on offense when the defense knows we're going to run it, and we have to make sure that we have the ability to stop the run and being physical.”

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II collapses the pocket against Rice in the first game of the season. Murphy helps form one of the top tackle tandems in the country, which anchors the best rushing defense in the Big 12.

Running offenses rare in recent weeks

The past three games, Texas has defended a total of 123 passes compared to 89 runs, with 20 of those runs either quarterback scrambles or sacks. That means Texas’ last three opponents — Oklahoma, Houston and BYU — have averaged just 23 designed rushing attempts a game.

But things will change against Kansas State. The Wildcats rank second in the league in rushing offense with 226 yards per game, and they average 5.4 yards a carry as a team. To make matters worse for opposing teams, freshman quarterback Avery Johnson has emerged as a viable dual-threat complement to starter Will Howard.

“I think I'm ready for any challenge, but when you know a team wants to run the ball, as a linebacker or defensive lineman, you want that challenge,” said linebacker Jaylan Ford, who leads Texas with 57 tackles and 8½ stops for a loss. “Playing the pass, at least for me, it's a little passive. When a team wants to run the ball and you got to fit the run, it's really just like a battle in the trenches. As a guy in the front seven, that’s something I kind of look forward to.”

O-line key to Wildcats' ground game

Former Kansas State All-American running back Deuce Vaughn now plays for the Dallas Cowboys. As Texas linebacker David Gbenda pointed out, however, the Wildcats welcomed back the key players that fuel their rushing attack.

“All their O-linemen came back, so they have a veteran group up front,” Gbenda said. “This is a matchup of who wants it more, and that's where the competitor in you comes out. You’ll see who's really about it and who's really not. I'm really excited to see the physicality aspect of this game.”

Gbenda, Ford and the other linebackers will have a close-up view of arguably the best line battle of the season in the Big 12. Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe, a 6-foot-4, 335-pound guard, earned Big 12 offensive lineman of the year as well as All-American honors in 2022, and he’s playing at perhaps an even higher level right now. He’ll face his biggest test in UT defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat (27 tackles, 5 tackles for loss) and Byron Murphy II (17 tackles, 4½ tackles for loss). Pro Football Focus recently ranked the 6-4, 360-pound Sweat as the top defensive tackle in the nation with a grade of 90.6 while the 6-1, 310-pound Murphy graded out ninth at 80.2.

Along with fellow tackles Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins as well as ends Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke, the pair anchors a run defense that tops the Big 12 and ranks 14th in the nation by allowing just 97.9 yards a game.

“They bring it,” said right tackle Christian Jones, who goes up against that defensive line every week in practice. “Our D-line, I feel like they are playing like some junkyard dogs out there, tearing it up.”

But does that mean the defense is winning those Tuesday and Wednesday “good-on-good” sessions in the running game that Sarkisian praised?

“I'd say it's a play-by-play thing, definitely,” Jones said, which brought a quick retort from Gbenda.

“Credit to JB (Brooks) and those (offensive linemen) because they make us better, they really do,” said the linebacker, citing Brooks’ 938 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns and 6.4 yards-per-carry average. “But that running game, it doesn't break out like that against us.”

Saturday's game

No. 25 Kansas State (6-2, 4-1) at No. 7 Texas (7-1, 4-1), 11 a.m., Fox, 1300

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football in a rush to test its defense against Kansas State