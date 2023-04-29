Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, son of a Cowboys’ scout, goes to the Cowboys

No selection in the sixth round elicited a bigger response than when the Cowboys took Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn’s father is Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn.

Chris Vaughn made the call to his son, telling him of his selection with the 212th overall pick.

The team’s cameras inside the draft room caught the moment the pick was announced, and to a standing ovation, an emotional Chris Vaughn had tears before sharing hugs with owner Jerry Jones and others.

Chris, the team’s assistant director of college scouting, did not write a report on or issue a grade for his son.

Deuce is the first running back the Cowboys have selected despite the obvious need. They cut Ezekiel Elliott and have used the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, who currently is scheduled to become a free agent in 2024. They signed Ronald Jones in free agency after he played only 38 offensive snaps in six games last season with the Chiefs and also have Malik Davis, who had 38 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season.

Deuce is only 5 foot 5, 179 pounds but had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earned All-America honors both seasons. He finished his career with 651 carries for 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns and made 116 receptions for 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns.

