Kansas State quarterback Will Howard set to visit Ohio State

Rumors have been swirling for days, but now it looks like where there’s smoke, there may actually be fire. Kansas State quarterback Will Howard will take an official visit to Ohio State Thursday and a decision could come soon.

Howard entered the transfer portal in early December, and it looked like he may be heading west to USC. But after the show freshman quarterback Miller Moss put on in the Holiday Bowl, talks cooled. Enter Ryan Day.

It seems there is mutual interest and Dave Biddle of Bucknuts has reported it’s only a matter of time before Howard to OSU becomes official. The Former K-State QB has played well for the Wildcats over his career throwing for nearly 6,000 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. But it’s the added dimension of running that should excite Buckeye fans. Howard ran for 921 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career, a weapon Ohio State hasn’t had since the Justin Fields days.

Will Howard has made it in for his trip to Ohio State tonight and will visit through tomorrow according to @TomVH. pic.twitter.com/pJnzPFQ7d4 — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) January 4, 2024

Even if Howard commits to Ryan Day, the staff has made it clear to Devin Brown that they want him to stay. Brown doesn’t seem to be the kind to shy away from competition, but that will remain to be seen.

Maybe more important for Ohio State is to get things cleaned up on the offensive line. If the guys protecting the QB don’t get better, it won’t matter who is under center.

Things could become official soon and we’ll let you know as soon as they do.

