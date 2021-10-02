Breaking News:

Stanford upsets No. 3 Oregon in OT, damaging Ducks' playoff goals

Kansas State perfect onside kick turns imperfect after Oklahoma challenge

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Kansas State drew within 10 points of Oklahoma in the third quarter on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

Time to break out the trick play and go for the onside kick.

It appeared to work splendidly as Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner executed it beautifully and managed to recover the ball after it traveled 10 yards.

However, after a replay that appeared to favor the Wildcats, OU Coach Lincoln Riley challenged the call.

Someone on the Sooners’ staff has incredible eyesight … or made a lucky guess.

Watch the second replay and you will see that Zentner somehow contacts the ball twice while kicking it.

That’s not legal and the ball went to the Sooners.

Recommended Stories