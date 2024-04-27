Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe drafted by Dallas Cowboys

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the draft on Friday.

The Cowboys took Beebe with the 73rd overall pick.

Beebe appeared in 50 games in his career as a Wildcat and was the No. 6 offensive lineman in the country last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He posted a total PFF grade of 82.7 in 870 total snaps last season, a 90.2 pass-blocking grade, and a 78.4 in run-blocking.

The Kansas City, Kansas, native was named a First Team All-American by CBS Sports, FOX Sports, Pro Football Focus, The Athletic and USA TODAY.

Additionally, Beebe was the first Wildcat ever to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy. He was named the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the league’s coaches for the second straight year.

Beebe is the second Kansas State Wildcat to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’ll join a team that has his former teammate, running back Deuce Vaughn, on the roster as well.

