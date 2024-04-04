Kansas State, KU baseball named in projected NCAA Tournament field

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We’ve reached roughly the midway point of the college baseball season, and D1Baseball will now begin releasing its projected Field of 64 NCAA Tournament projections.

The first iteration was released on Wednesday, and both Kansas State and KU were listed as projected tournament hopefuls.

The first projection of the NCAA Tournament has Kansas heading to Lexington, Kentucky, to play in a regional that includes Indiana State, Kentucky and Northern Kentucky. It shows Kansas as a three-seed in the round.

Kansas State, on the other hand, is projected to head to Gainesville, Florida, and play in a regional round that includes Florida, Miami and Army. In this projection, Kansas State is the two seed.

The NCAA baseball tournament works differently than the basketball tournament. It’s similar in that there are 64 teams selected, and the winners of their respective conference tournaments are given automatic qualifiers, but once the field is selected, it gets different.

There are three levels to the tournament: the Regional round, the Super Regional round and the College World Series. The CWS is always played in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Regional hosts are the top 16 overall teams in the field. There are four teams in each regional, and it’s a double elimination round, meaning even if a team loses once, they have the chance to redeem themselves.

Once it gets to the Super Regional round, it’s a three-game series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. In Omaha, it is again a double-elimination format between the final eight teams until there are two left, then it becomes a three-game series to decide a national champion.

