Kansas State will host Arizona in first Friday prime-time 2024 football game on FOX

Kansas State’s third football game of the 2024 season will be a first of its kind.

FOX has selected K-State vs. Arizona on Sept. 13 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium as the marquee matchup that will start its brand new “College Football Friday” schedule this year.

The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff with FOX broadcasting the game to a national audience. The network will televise one college football game in prime time every Friday for the remainder of the season, ending with the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 6.

K-State will host Arizona in a nonconference game even though they will both be members of the Big 12 next season. Both schools previously agreed to play a home-and-home series of football games when Arizona belonged to the Pac-12. It was deemed too late in the process to replace those games, so they came up with a creative way to keep them on their schedules.

It figures to be an entertaining matchup, and maybe even a preview of the Big 12 championship game.

K-State is coming off a 9-4 campaign that featured a victory over North Carolina State at the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Arizona went 10-3 last season and capped its year with a victory in the Alamo Bowl.

Both teams are expected to be among the top teams in the Big 12 this season. A national TV audience will be able to watch them play in prime time.