Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson puts the Wildcats on his back

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman made it clear that Avery Johnson was a a key figure in the Wildcats' game plan against Texas Tech.

Thanks to a welcoming Red Raider defense and more importantly Johnson himself, the true freshman quarterback from Maize High School proved to be much more than that.

With K-State and Tech locked in a back-and-forth battle, Johnson scored the game's last three touchdowns Saturday night on the way to a record-breaking performance as the Wildcats pulled away for a pivotal 38-21 Big 12 victory at Jones AT&T Stadium.

"I knew I was going to play a little bit," who split time with starter Will Howard in the first half, then took over for most of the second. "I had no idea how much I was actually going to play, so that was all really a surprised."

By the end of the night, Johnson not only had run for 90 yards and completed 8-of-9 passes for another 77, but his five rushing touchdowns tied a school record previously held by Jonathan Beasley and current K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

"Five of them? I didn't know that," Cooper Beebe, K-State's All-America left guard, said when he learned of Johnson's record. "Well, that's even better than I thought. Oh, wow."

Beebe, like Klieman, knew that Johnson had a shot at a breakout performance, based on last year's game against Texas Tech in Manhattan, when quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

"Obviously it was working, so we kept going to it," he said.

Johnson had seen spot duty in two previous games, playing more than a quarter in the season opener against Southeast Missouri State and then strictly as a run-only option at Missouri when Howard hurt his leg.

But Klieman knew the freshman was up for the challenge.

"He's not really a true freshman. I know he is, (but) he was here in the spring," Klieman said. "He's got a calmness; he's got a demeanor to him. He's got a competitiveness.

"That was the number one thing that jumped out at me when we recruited Avery, was how competitive he was in every sport. And so when you have that kind of competitor, the moment's probably never going to be too big."

Johnson set the tone for what was to come on his first series when he led the Wildcats 59 yards to a touchdown, capping off the drive with a 2-yard run for a 10-0 lead. Then on a second-quarter drive that Howard started with a 42-yard completion to tight end Ben Sinnott and Johnson finished it off with a 5-yard touchdown and a 17-7 Wildcat advantage.

Johnson would go on to score from 30 yards out to put the Wildcats in front for good, 24-21, with 2:24 left in the quarter and then again on an 11-yarder 18 seconds later after a VJ Payne interception.

After it was over, Johnson handled it all with humility and just a touch of bravado.

"Really, it's just everybody believing in me," he said. "I chose K-State a while back, and it was really just because of the connections and the family that we have here.

"So just going out and being able to play for my brothers and to be able to perform that highly, it's a great feeling."

Johnson also took pains to share his appreciation for Howard, who has started all six games for the 4-2 Wildcats, who with the victory also improved to 2-1 in the Big 12.

"If you really get a chance to know Will, he's a great person," Johnson said of Howard, who was coming off a rocky performance the week before in a loss at Oklahoma State, but did complete 6 of 9 passes for 86 yards in limited duty against Tech. "He's not only a great quarterback and a great leader, he's really a great person, and I noticed that when I first got here.

"Credit to him. He taught me everything I know. He taught me the ins and outs of the offense and helped me read coverages. When you come from playing Kansas high school football, you don't really see a lot of these different coverages."

Howard, in turn, remained engaged when Johnson kept piling up numbers in the second half.

"Coming to the sideline, he told me a million times tonight how proud of me he was," Johnson said. "And whenever you score a touchdown, you come down the sideline and he's grinning, he's giving me high fives (and) hugging me.

"He's the type of person that he doesn't care how it's going to get done. Like tonight was my night, but at the end of the day he cares more about this team than anybody and he just wants us to come out with a win. When you have a great guy in the locker room like that, that everybody wants to follow, I'll put my life on the line for that guy."

Now that Johnson turned in the kind of breakout performance that fans anticipated when he signed with the Wildcats last summer, Klieman and Klein have some thinking to do about the quarterback position going forward.

"Yeah, we'll discuss it each week," Klieman said. "But I know this: Both kids, Avery and Will, are really good football players and we need them both."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

