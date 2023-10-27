How Kansas State football's offensive line has reclaimed its identity in the running game

MANHATTAN — Carver Willis doesn't have to look back very far to define a turning point for Kansas State football's offensive line.

The Wildcats were coming off a demoralizing 29-21 loss at Oklahoma State three weeks ago and things simply weren't clicking with the offense. It forced the team as a whole and especially the offensive line, to take stock.

"One thing we talked about after the Oklahoma State game was last year our team knew our identity, our line knew our identity," said Willis, a junior in his first season as Wildcats' starting right tackle. "And there might have been some outside distractions that kind of got us away from really knowing what our true identity is and playing with it.

"So, we came back after Oklahoma State and we sat down and we were like, 'OK, who do we want to be?' We can keep doing this and be an incredibly average football team, or we can take some ownership and create some accountability."

The weeks since that reckoning have seen a sharp turnaround in the Wildcats' fortunes, both as a whole and especially with a veteran offensive line that has reclaimed its identity by literally running over opposing defenses.

Back-to-back victories at Texas Tech and last week at home against TCU, have brought K-State's running game back to life and positioned the Wildcats for a potential run at the Big 12 championship game. They head into Saturday's 11 a.m. homecoming game against Houston at Bill Snyder Family Stadium with a 5-2 overall record, 3-1 conference mark and a full head of steam.

Next up is a Houston team (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) that ranks last in the conference in total defense, allowing 419 yards per game and 11th against the run at 159 yards.

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks during the Wildcats' Sept. 9 game against Troy at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

"There's nothing more that fires an offensive line up than when you get the run game going and your coach continues to come back to you," All-America left guard Cooper Beebe said of the Wildcats' resurgent rushing attack, which produced 272 yards on the ground in the 38-21 victory at Tech and a season-high 343 in last week's 41-3 blowout of TCU. "As an offensive lineman, just to get the run and be able to wear on teams and consistently get yards, there's nothing more demoralizing for a defense."

Thanks to last week's performance against TCU, where four different players ran for 60-plus yards, the Wildcats now lead the Big 12 and rank third nationally in rushing at 232.7 yards per game.

"It's definitely good to be able to get back in that routine," said super-senior center Hayden Gillum. "We've got to be able to run the ball when we're called upon. I think when we're running the ball well, we open up things in the pass game."

In the TCU game, the Wildcats threw a little of everything at the Horned Frogs on the way to 587 yards total offense. Treshaun Ward ran for 89 yards and DJ Giddens for 85, and not to be outdone quarterbacks Avery Johnson and Will Howard added 73 and 62 yards, respectively.

Howard and Johnson also combined to throw for 244 yards and four touchdowns, led by Howard's 10-for-16 for 154 yards and three scores.

Howard credited the offensive line for setting the tone up front.

"Absolutely," he said. "I think they're going downhill and they're able to clobber some dudes, and that's what they love to do.

"It gives them a little confidence and gets our offense going."

A bit of self-reflection and a commitment to the running game was all it took.

"It has made a huge difference on finding our identity the last few games," Willis said. "Because I think we're playing more like who we are."

