Kansas State football's offensive line poised for one final game with coach Conor Riley

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Conor Riley was promoted to Kansas State football's interim offensive coordinator, it marked both a beginning and an end.

Riley, the Wildcats' highly respected offensive line coach, was taking on a new challenge just weeks before having to say goodbye to four veteran members of an offensive line that had been a big part of his life for all five of his years on the Kansas State staff.

"It is really cool," said Riley, who took charge of the offensive when quarterback coach and coordinator Collin Klein left for Texas A&M. "It's actually even emotional.

"We talked earlier (Saturday) morning. We said quite often it's the last Tuesday of the week in our preparation, and I told them it's the last Tuesday of the year, and for some of them it's the last Tuesday of their career. And I just cannot say enough about how much those young people have meant to me over the last five years."

Kansas State center Hayden Gillum will make his first career start Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, when the Wildcats open their season against South Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Three of the starters — center Hayden Gillum, left tackle KT Leveston and right tackle Christian Duffie — are sixth-year seniors who collectively decided to use their extra year from the 2020 pandemic — to play one more season together. All-America left guard Cooper Beebe, a fifth-year senior and already a sure-fire NFL Draft pick in 2022, chose to join them.

Along with junior right guard Hadley Panzer, a second-year starter, the five will play their final game together at 4:45 p.m. Thursday against North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Unlike over 15 teammates who decided ahead of the game to transfer or two that opted out to get ready for the NFL draft, they were all-in for one final ride.

"I think just as an offensive line, with coach Riley's opportunity and where he's at and what he's poured into us, there was really no other option than to play this game for him and one another and be able to finish this season the right way," Gillum said.

Beebe agreed that they have formed a special bond with their coach.

"I'm so excited for him. He's such a great coach," Beebe said. "Obviously, he's been my coach this whole time, and I think he's one of the best coaches we have on the staff, honestly.

"I think that's too one of the reasons the whole o-line decided to play in the bowl game. We felt it would be right to be at full strength as an offensive line when coach Riley takes over."

The fact that he has an experienced offensive line also will help Riley make the move from the sideline to the coaching booth on game day, something he hasn't done in the past.

"Obviously, he's very hands-on with his offensive linemen during the game, so I'd say that will be probably the biggest adjustment," Gillum said. "But we've done it so many times, I think it won't be too big of an issue.

"He goes over and helps out with seven-on-seven and stuff and we tease him that he's getting out of our individual drills, but I don't think it should be too different."

The fact that Riley doesn't have to babysit his linemen gives him one less thing to worry about.

"Having that veteran group has made these past two weeks so much easier," Riley said. "The maturity of that group, their knowledge, their support and their motivation, to me has been absolutely nothing short of inspiring.

"And I could not be grateful enough to be standing in front of that room."

Or course, Gillum added, having Riley calling plays from above might have some perks. Namely, they can escape his wrath for about three hours.

"Unfortunately, he was up in the tower the other day and I'm like, 'Oh, at least he won't yell at us,' and we could still hear him from the top deck," Gillum said. "So, whoever's sitting by him in the box, good luck."

