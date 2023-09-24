Here are Kansas State football's grades from an impressive victory over UCF

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football needed a big bounce-back game and got it Saturday night against Central Florida, pulling away in the second half for a 44-31 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) were coming off a nonconference loss at Missouri, and much as they did all last year, they put it behind them and came up with the win. After UCF (3-1, 0-1) took the lead on the first possession of the second half, K-State reeled off 23 straight points to spoil the Knights' first-ever Big 12 game.

Here is how the Wildcats graded out against UCF.

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) breaks free from Central Florida's Lee Hunter, middle, and Ja'Cari Henderson, right, during the first half Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Giddens rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

Offense: DJ Giddens, Will Howard and ball control

Running back DJ Giddens rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries, plus caught eight passes for 86 yards, while quarterback Will Howard threw for 255 yards and ran for 64 with two scores on a gimpy leg. But the biggest factor in the Wildcats' 536-yard offensive performance was their ability to control the clock for 34-plus minutes and run 82 plays to UCF's 59, keeping the Knights' offense off the field.

Grade: A

Defense: Explosive plays still an issue, but timely stops helped

The Wildcats gave up a 48-yard run, 69-yard touchdown pass and a 51-yard kickoff return, just to name a few, which remains a major concern going forward. But after UCF drove for a touchdown to open the second half, the Wildcats buckled down, thanks in large part to four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Grade: B-

Special teams: Not the finest hour for Special Teams U

Kicker Chris Tennant, who had been rock solid through the first three games, missed both a 26-yard field goal at the end of the first half and later an extra point, while the coverage team gave up a 51-yard kickoff return to start the second half. Fortunately for the Wildcats, it didn't cost them.

Grade: D

Coaching: A nice effort rallying the troops

Faced with the loss of middle linebacker Daniel Green for the season and uncertainty whether quarterback Will Howard would be available, Chris Klieman and his staff kept the team together. As was the case in all three cases last year, the Wildcats bounced back from a loss the week before with a solid effort against a good UCF team to open Big 12 play on a positive note.

Grade: A

Overall grade: B+

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football grades from 44-31 victory over UCF