Here are Kansas State football's grades from an impressive bounce-back win over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas State got a breakout performance from true freshman quarterback Avery Johnson and three from its defense Saturday night to pull away late for a 38-21 victory over Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium.

It was the Wildcats' first victory in three tries on the road this season, but their eighth straight win against Texas Tech, including four straight in Lubbock.

K-State, which improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12, returns home for two straight home games, starting with TCU at 6 p.m. next Saturday.

Here is how the Wildcats graded out against Texas Tech (3-4, 2-2 Big 12):

Offense: A big night for Avery Johnson and Treshaun Ward

Kansas State turned to its ground game with fantastic results, rushing for 273 yards as Avery Johnson had 91 yards and a school record-tying five touchdowns, and Treshaun Ward ran for 115 yards on 15 carries. Johnson and starting quarterback Will Howard also kept Texas Tech honest by completing a combined 14 of 18 passes for 163 yards.

Grade: A

Defense: Wildcats finally get turnover machine rolling

The final numbers might not show it, as Texas Tech put up 480 yards total offense, but the defense came up big at the right time with three interceptions and a couple of key fourth-down stops. The Wildcats' recent turnover drought continued into the second half, but three interceptions in the last 17-plus minutes set up two touchdowns that essentially were the difference in the game.

Grade: B+

Special teams: A good day for the kickers and coverage units

Kansas State got nothing in the return game, but Chris Tennant got the Wildcats off to a good start with a 47-yard field goal and punter Jack Blumer averaged 44 yards on five punts with four of them downed inside the 20. Contributing to his 43.8-yard net average was a solid job by the punt coverage team, which downed one at the Tech-1-yard line.

Grade: B+

Coaching: A well planned and executed game

Kansas State clearly had Avery Johnson ready to exploit Texas Tech's weakness against the quarterback run game, and when the Red Raiders had to go with freshman quarterback Jake Strong in the second half, the Wildcats pressured him into three interceptions. Credit the coaches also for a steady hand when Tech briefly took the lead in the second half.

Grade: A

Overall grade: A-

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football report card from impressive win over Texas Tech