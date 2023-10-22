Here are Kansas State football's grades after dismantling TCU

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football finally put it all together in a Big 12 game on Saturday, and it showed on the scoreboard with a dominating 41-3 victory over TCU at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Quarterbacks Will Howard and Avery Johnson rotated every other series and had the offense humming, running backs Treshaun Ward and DJ Giddens combined for 174 rushing yards and freshman wideout Jayce Brown and junior tight end Will Swanson both had their first-career touchdown catches.

Defensively, the Wildcats held TCU out of the end zone, limiting the Horned Frogs to a first-quarter field goal.

Here is how the Wildcats (5-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12) graded out against TCU (4-4, 2-3).

Offense: Wildcats get contributions across the board

One quarterback or two, when you put up 587 yards total offense and rush for 343, that's a pretty good combination. Will Howard and Avery Johnson ran the show flawlessly early on as the Wildcats scored on five of their six first-half possessions to take control.

Grade: A

Defense: K-State holds potent TCU attack in check

The Wildcats made life difficult for TCU redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Hoover all night, sacking him twice and intercepting him once while limiting him to 187 yards after he threw for 439 last week at BYU. While Emani Bailey rushed for 100 yards, the defense stiffened any time the Horned Frogs got within striking distance.

Grade: A

Special teams: Not a busy night, but plenty good enough

There wasn't much work for the special teams, what with the offense scoring at will. But Chris Tennant kicked field goals of 40 and 27 yards without a miss, and Jack Blumer's lone punt pinned TCU inside its 20-yard line. The kick coverage unit also limited the Frogs to 32 total yards on two kickoff returns.

Grade: A

Coaching: A good game plans well executed

Conventional wisdom suggests that alternating quarterbacks is a recipe for disaster, but offensive coordinator Collin Klein made it work with Will Howard and Avery Johnson both on their game. Defensively holding TCU to 300 yards and a field goal speaks for itself.

Grade: A

Overall grade: A

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football report card for dominating victory over TCU