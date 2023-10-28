Here are Kansas State football's grades after another complete effort in win over Houston

MANHATTAN — Kansas State took control from the opening kickoff and never let Houston off the mat Saturday on the way to a 41-0 Big 12 blowout victory over the Cougars on homecoming at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

It was the third straight victory for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-2 overall and into a first-place tie for the Big 12 lead following Kansas' 38-33 upset of Oklahoma. Houston fell to 3-5 with a 1-4 conference record.

Here is how the Wildcats graded out in another dominating performance before heading on the road next week to face Texas.

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens carries the ball in for a touchdown against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Offense: Wildcats methodical and lethal

The Wildcats had only one play longer than 25 yards, but their first three scoring drives ate up a combined 17 minutes and 17 seconds as they simply wore Houston down. Even though they were less effective in the second half, by that time the damage was done, and it was hard to beat quarterback Will Howard's 15-for-17 completion percentage.

Grade: A

Defense: This group just keeps getting better

How do you top last week's performance after holding TCU to 300 yards and a field goal? The Wildcats found a way, never letting Houston penetrate the red zone and limiting the Cougars to 206 yards and setting up two touchdowns with turnovers.

Grade: A+

Special teams: Not a heavy workload in blowout win

The special teams units were mostly limited to kickoff and punt coverage, with no field goal attempts. The only blemish was backup kicker Leyton Simmering's missed extra points, as punter Jack Blumer pinned Houston inside its 20 on two of his three punts and the Wildcats did not return a single kick.

Grade: B

Coaching: Another solid game plan well executed

The Wildcats kept the ball out of the Houston offense's hands by controlling the clock while the Cougars' longest play from scrimmage went for 25 yards. K-State was solid in every phase.

Grade: A+

Overall grade: A

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

