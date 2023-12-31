How Kansas State football's defense redeemed itself in Pop-Tarts Bowl win over NC State

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was more than a month since Kansas State football ended its regular season against Iowa State, and the Wildcats' disappointing 42-35 home loss on senior night was still gnawing at Austin Moore.

Not only had the Wildcats failed to put their best foot forward on defense at snow-covered Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but they had tripped over their own feet as well.

"For myself and the defense, we definitely wanted to redeem ourselves," said Moore, the Wildcats' senior weak-side linebacker.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, they received that opportunity Thursday against North Carolina State and did just that, coming up big with the game on the line in a 28-19 Pop-Tarts Bowl victory at Camping World Stadium.

"Especially after that last home game, we wanted to get this thing right, and I think we did, so I'm super happy about that," said Moore, the Wildcats' senior weak-side linebacker. "We didn't play perfect, but we played a lot better, so I'm happy with how we played."

Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish celebrates his interception late in the fourth quarter that helped preserve the Wildcats' 28-19 Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over North Carolina State on Thursday at Camping World Stadium.

After allowing nearly 500 yards on 35 snaps against Iowa State, the Wildcats still gave up 399 to North Carolina State. But they limited the number of explosive plays and forced the Wolfpack to settle for field goal attempts on three occasions.

Even bigger than that was the red zone stop on fourth and one early in the second quarter and then sophomore safety VJ Payne's sack of Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong on a two-point conversion try late in the third that would have tied the game.

After K-State took a 21-10 lead to halftime, North Carolina State kicked a field goal to start the third quarter and then nearly tied it when tight end Trent Pennix took a fake punt 60 yards for the potential tying score with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter. The Wolfpack went for two, but Payne broke through on the right side of the defense and delivered a crushing blind-side hit to Armstrong to blow up the play.

"It was just a blitz, me coming off the edge," Payne said. "The running back came to me, I slipped his block, because I thought he was going to come and block me, and I just kept running my feet. I didn't stop.

"The quarterback had his back to me, and I just laid him out really."

That, as it turned out, was all she wrote for N.C. State.

"That was awesome," Moore said of Payne's sack. "I think that kind of set the tone for the rest of the game. That was huge."

Indeed it was. The Wolfpack managed 10 total yards in the fourth quarter, in large part because K-State's offense took up 7 1/2 minutes with a 15-play scoring drive that all but sealed the victory.

After Avery Johnson's 11-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown gave K-State an 11-point cushion with 2:48 left, sophomore cornerback Jacob Parrish put the final nail in the Wolfpack's coffin with an interception that allowed the Wildcats to run out the clock.

Armstrong, who rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown in the first half, finished with 121. He also passed for 164 yards.

"We did a great job in that second half on defense against a quarterback that, he's a fifth-year guy," K-State coach Chris Klieman said of Armstrong. "He got after us in the first half.

"We did some different things, changed our stunts up to allow us to make them kick field goals, which allowed that one opportunity for us to get a big-time (fourth quarter) drive."

More importantly, the defense left the field with a much better feeling.

"The Iowa State game, there were some factors (the snow) and all that, but it just comes down to the next one," Payne said. "We just wanted to end the season on a big note for the seniors that are going out.

"We were all going to play for each other and play for the seniors, because some of those guys it was their last time putting on pads. So, we wanted to put everything on the line for them. We had to make sure we came out with a win, just for the seniors."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

