Kansas State football's Cooper Beebe, Austin Moore and other veterans all in for bowl game

For all the focus on Kansas State football's transfer portal departures and opt-outs for their bowl game, it has been easy to overlook those players who decided to stick around.

Take team captains Cooper Beebe on offense and Austin Moore on the defense, a pair of starters who wouldn't dream of missing Friday's Pop-Tarts Bowl against North Carolina State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The No. 25-ranked Wildcats (8-4) arrived in Orlando on Saturday to prepare for their first meeting with No. 18 NC State (9-3).

Beebe, the Wildcats' senior left guard, had every reason to sit the game out. He's a unanimous consensus All-American and a sure-fire NFL Draft pick who already announced that the Pop-Tarts Bowl will be his last game in purple.

Tight end Ben Sinnott and sixth-year receiver Phillip Brooks decided to get a jump on their draft preparation, while a handful of other key contributors — quarterback Will Howard, running back Treshaun Ward, safety Kobe Savage, cornerback Will Lee and defensive end Nate Matlack — went shopping for a new home.

Not Beebe, who arguably has the most to lose if he suffers an injury in the bowl game.

"For me, being a captain, being a leader, especially (with the team) down a lot of players and being my last game, I felt like if I'm going to do something I'm going to finish it," Beebe said. "And as a leader, I'm going to send this team off right and I'm going to play in the bowl game."

Beebe did have some extra incentive to play, knowing it would be one last go-round for an offensive line that chose to return as a group this year. Beebe passed up an opportunity to enter last year's draft, while left tackle KT Leveston, center Hayden Gillum and right tackle Christian Duffie returned for their sixth, super-senior season granted because of the 2020 pandemic.

"I already know that after this I'm going to head on to the NFL, and I'm going to enjoy one last ride with my teammates," Beebe said. "I know the team isn't going to look the same. There's going to be a lot of young guys, but I'll enjoy it.

"I'm excited to see these young guys step up there for maybe their first time and see what they can do."

K-State head coach Chris Klieman was not surprised Beebe chose to see it through.

"It's really important for him," Klieman said. "It was really important for that entire offensive line to go out together. They all stayed together. They want to go out together,

"And to have all those guys not only come back for their fifth or sixth year, whatever it may be, but to say, 'We're going out together. We're playing in this and having a great time in Orlando,' and it excites me because we're going to honor these great seniors that are going to play their last game for K-State, but we're also going to get a snapshot into the future of K-State football as well."

For Moore, a fifth-year senior linebacker, participating in the bowl was an easier decision. Shortly after meeting with the media last week, he announced that he is taking advantage of his super-senior sixth season.

"I'm super excited about it," said Moore, who is second on the team with 59 tackles and No. 1 in tackles for loss with 12. "I've wanted to play in Orlando since my freshman year once I knew that was an option, so I know all the guys are really excited, too.

"It's super special, especially with those sixth-year guys and fifth-year guys who I cam in here with. It's special that we all get another chance to go out the right way and win a bowl game."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network.

