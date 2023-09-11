Kansas State football's Big 12 opener against UCF scheduled for primetime kickoff

Kansas State football will officially welcome Central Florida to the Big 12 under the lights on Sept. 23 with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

UCF (2-0) will be without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for its first-ever Big 12 game. Coach Gus Malzahn announced during his weekly news conference Monday that Plumlee suffered a leg injury on the final drive of the Knights' 18-16 victory Saturday at Boise State and will be sidelined a few weeks."

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Troy last Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

For No. 15-ranked K-State (2-0), it will be its first conference opener at home since 2017, when the Wildcats beat Baylor, 33-20. A victory over UCF would give the Wildcats back-to-back victories in Big 12 openers for the first time since 2011 and 2012.

The Wildcats and UCF will meet for the second time ever and first time as conference foes. K-State beat the Knights, 17-13, in Manhattan in 2010.

K-State will complete its nonconference schedule this Saturday with an 11 a.m. game at Missouri (2-0).

Here are the matchups involving Big 12 teams for Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati, 11 a.m. (FOX)

SMU at TCU, 11 a.m. (FS1)

BYU at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Sam Houston at Houston, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Texas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

UCF at K-State, 7 p.m. (FS1)

