Kansas State football's 2024 home schedule features Sunflower Showdown and new Big 12 foes

Kansas State football fans will only have six opportunities to watch the Wildcats this fall at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but they will get to three relative newcomers to the Big 12 along with a Sunflower Showdown.

K-State and the Big 12 announced their 2024 schedules on Tuesday, and because the Wildcats play five of their nine conference games on the road and were on the hook for a reciprocal visit to Tulane it will be a lighter-than-usual home slate.

The Wildcats open their season on Aug. 31 with a home game against Tennessee-Martin and head to New Orleans the following Saturday to complete their home-and-home series with Tulane. They then play host to Big 12 newcomer Arizona in an unusual nonconference matchup on either Aug. 13 or 14.

The Arizona game was scheduled in 2016, before those Wildcats joined the Big 12, and there was not enough time to find a nonconference replacement. Whether the game will take place on Friday or Saturday will be determined later this spring.

K-State will open its Big 12 schedule on the road for the 23rd time in the league's 29-year history when it heads to Provo, Utah, on Sept. 21, for its first conference matchup with Brigham Young. After a home game against Oklahoma State and a bye week, the Wildcats then head back on the road to Colorado and West Virginia

Three of the next four games are at home, starting with the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas on Oct. 26, and after a visit to Houston and another bye week, first-time conference visits from Arizona State on Nov. 16 and Cincinnati on Nov. 23. The Wildcats finish on the road Nov. 30 at Iowa State.

Should K-State advance to the Big 12 championship game, it will take place on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kansas State football's 2024 schedule

Aug. 31 — UT Martin

Sept. 7 — at Tulane

Sept. 13 or 14 — Arizona

Sept. 21 — at Brigham Young

Sept. 28 — Oklahoma State

Oct. 12 — at Colorado

Oct. 19 — at West Virginia

Oct. 26 — Kansas

Nov. 2 — at Houston

Nov. 16 — Arizona State

Nov. 23 — Cincinnati

Nov. 30 — at Iowa State

