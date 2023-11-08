Kansas State football wide receivers a bright spot in the Wildcats' overtime loss to Texas

MANHATTAN — If there was one positive Kansas State football's offense could take from a deflating 33-30 overtime loss to Texas on Saturday, it came by way of the passing game.

With quarterback Will Howard tossing the ball around for a career-high 327 yards and four touchdowns, the Wildcats showed that they are anything but a one-dimensional running team. Especially when that dimension was taken away.

With Texas selling out to stop K-State's trademark rushing attack, it was Howard and his receiving corps — with a big assist from the defense — that led the Wildcats back from a 27-7 second-half deficit to within one fourth-down play in overtime of stunning the No. 6-ranked Longhorns.

The Wildcats (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big 12) are back home at 2 p.m. Saturday, when they play host to Baylor (3-6, 2-4) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. And now the Bears have to worry about a two-pronged attack.

"I feel like once we showed that we were able to do that, we just started attacking," senior wideout Phillip Brooks said of the passing game. "We were down 27-7 and our defense was getting stops. So the offense, we just needed to make a play."

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) catches a touchdown pass from Will Howard on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

It was Brooks who fueled the comeback with a 26-yard touchdown on the last play of the third quarter. He caught a sideline pass on the right side, somehow spinning away from several Texas defenders to get in the end zone.

Brooks, who finished with five catches for 76 yards, also scored K-State's first touchdown late in the second quarter following a blocked punt.

"As far as that play in the third quarter, somebody needed to make a play," Brooks said. "It happened to be me, and it's stuff I worked on in practice with the coaches and receivers down the sideline, and we executed it."

Or as Howard put it: "He made me look good."

And Brooks was not the only one. In fact, four different Wildcats had 69 or more receiving yards.

True freshman Jayce Brown continued his upward trajectory with four receptions for 77 yards, including a 32-yarder that tied the game at 27-27 with 12:37 left in regulation. And Iowa transfer Keagan Johnson, who has battled injuries all season, grabbed a season-high seven passes for 70 yards with a 12-yard score — his first as a Wildcat — early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas State wide receiver Keagan Johnson (10) crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Texas on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Throw in tight end Ben Sinnott's five catches for 69 yards and it was a breakout game for a receiving corps that many would say has underachieved.

"It feels really good when you can put the ball in guys' hands and let them make plays," said Howard, who completed 19 of 29 passes for 249 yards in the second half after the Wildcats all but abandoned their running game. "Jayce made some really good plays down the field and Phil made some really good catches, made some guys miss, and made me look good at times.

"And it makes my job easy when you're able to have multiple guys doing that at the same time. It makes us makes us more dangerous, so it's great."

K-State coach Chris Klieman defended the decision not to abandon the running game earlier but liked what he saw when the Wildcats did go to the air.

"I trust what Collin (Klein, offensive coordinator) was doing and trying to establish the run," Klieman said. "We're not a team build to go into the air raid.

"But I thought in the second half we had to press a little bit more. And we were able to do that. I thought our pass protection from our offensive line was tremendous, and I thought Will Howard was on point and played with an edge (and) made some big-time throws. We had some receivers really step up."

It was especially a big game for Johnson, who finally appears to be healthy after missing part of the spring and then the end of preseason camp.

"Keagan's been through a lot, and he's battled," Howard said. "And I'm really excited for that kid because he wants it, and I can tell the toll that all of his injuries and stuff that he's been through has affected him."

The Wildcats had only 33 net rushing yards at Texas, but this week they face a Baylor team that ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 against the run. And now the Bears can't sleep on the passing game, either.

