Kansas State football vs. UCF live score updates: Wildcats play rare Big 12 opener at home

MANHATTAN — When Kansas State football and Central Florida square off Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, it will be the first-ever Big 12 game for the visiting Knights, while K-State opens conference play at home for the first time since 2017.

UCF comes into the game at 3-0 with victories over Kent State (56-6), at Boise State (18-16) and last week against Villanova (48-14). K-State, 2-1, suffered its first loss last week at Missouri, 30-27, after pummeling Southeast Missouri State (45-0) and Troy (42-13) at home.

Starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will miss his second straight game for UCF, with sophomore Timmy McClain taking his place. K-State quarterback Will Howard was expected to be a game time decision after hurting his leg at Missouri, whith true freshman Avery Johnson set to start if he can't go.

Follow along here for updates throughout the game.

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. CT

TV: Fox Sports 1

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 5.5

K-State goes back up, 14-10, with 84-yard drive

DJ Goodens makes a nice stutter-step after taking the handoff and runs 9 yards for his second touchdown to put Kansas State back in front, 14-10 after Chris Tennant's point after, with 12:19 left in the half.

The drive covered 84 yards in 12 plays and took 4:23 off the clock.

END 1QB: UCF leads Kansas State, 10-7

The first quarter comes to an end with UCF up after cashing in on a K-State turnover to lead 10-7.

After one quarter, K-State trails UCF, 10-7. pic.twitter.com/axdRmiFWhb — Arne Green (@arnegreen) September 24, 2023

Knights cash in on K-State turnover

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard was off to a fast start, but UCF safety Corey Thornton jumped a slant route to Keagan Johnson for the interception, and the Knights went 57 yards in nine plays to take the lead, 10-7.

The touchdown came on a third down and 15 from, when Timmy McClain found RJ Harvey in the right flat and he sprinted 27 yards for the score with 1:47 left in the first quarter.

UCF answers with field goal to cut lead to 7-3

UCF started its first possession with runs of 12 yards by Timmy McClain abd 28 by Johnny Richardson, but stalled at the Kansas State 12-yard line.

Colton Boomer kicked a 29-yard field goal to get the Knights on the board, but K-State leads 7-3.

Kansas State off to a fast start, 7-0

Kansas State wastes no time on the game's opening drive, going 75 yards in seven plays for the touchdown to lead 7-0 with 11:34 left in the first quarter. DJ Giddens gets the score on a 1-yard run, set up by a 7-yarder up the middle by Howard, whose leg looks good so far.

Giddens had the big play of the drive, a 36-yard run, and Howard completed 2 of 3 passes for 26 yards.

Kansas State now is a perfect 4-for-4 on opening drives this year, all touchdowns.

A beautiful night for football

Kansas State once again could not ask for better weather for its Big 12 opener.

Conditions at kickoff are 82 degrees under clear skies with a northwest wind at 5 mph.

Your K-State starting quarterback: Will Howard

Kansas State wins the coin toss and elects to receive, so fans don't have to wait to see who starts at quarterback.

Apparently Will Howard's recovery from a leg injury went better than anticipated. He gets the starting nod.

Will Howard warming up for K-State

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who hurt his leg and was visibly limping at the end of the game at Missouri, was listed as questionable Tuesday by Wildcats coach Chris Klieman, though offensive coordinator Collin Klein's update was slightly more optimistic.

Howard was on the field and going through pregame warmups, though if he does not play it will be true freshman Avery Johnson behind center.

Linebacker Jake Clifton suited up for Wildcats

Sophomore linebacker Jake Clifton is suited up and going through pregame warmups, which is big news for Kansas State. With senior Daniel Green lost for the season, Clifton will provide depth at middle linebacker, though true freshman Austin Romaine is expected to start.

The Wildcats also will have right offensive tackle Christian Duffie back, which is big for an offensive line that has been inconsistent at best through the first three game. Coach Chris Klieman did say that Duffie would be on a limited snap count.

Things don't look as good at running back, where Treshaun Ward is not dressed, which will leave the bulk of the ball carrying duties to DJ Giddens.

Related: Here's how to watch Kansas State football play a rare Big 12 opener at home against UCF

Related: Kansas State football linebacker Daniel Green lost for the season after surgery

Related: Kansas State football defense is laser focused on addressing issues in the secondary

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football vs. UCF live scores and updates