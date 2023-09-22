Kansas State football vs. UCF: Scouting report, prediction

MANHATTAN — For the second straight year, Kansas State football heads into its Big 12 opener coming off an upset loss.

After losing to Missouri, 30-27, last week on Harrison Mevis' 61-yard walk-off field goal, the Wildcats (2-1) fell from No. 15 and out of both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.

Next up is a 7 p.m. Saturday matchup at sold-out Bill Snyder Family Stadium against conference newcomer Central Florida (3-0), which is playing its first-ever Big 12 game. K-State won the only previous meeting between the team, a 17-13 decision on Sept. 25, 2010.

UCF, which is coming off a 40-14 blowout victory over Villanova, opened its season with a 56-6 rout of Kent State and then survived a road scare at Boise State, 18-16, on a late field goal. While defending champion K-State was picked second in the Big 12 preseason media poll, the Knights came in at No. 8, the highest of the league's four new teams.

Here are five things to know, plus a prediction, for the primetime matchup on Fox Sports 1:

Sophomore Timmy McClain (9) will start at quarterback for UCF on Saturday night against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

A closer look at the UCF Knights

The Knights have been an offensive juggernaut to start the season, leading the nation in total offense with 617.7 yards per game and ranking second in rushing with a 299.3-yard average. They also are No. 16 in passing at 318.3 yards and 17th in scoring at 40.7 points.

UCF also has been solid on defense, allowing just 12 points per contest to rank 16th nationally, which holding opponents to 283.7 yards on average. They are allowing 117 yards rushing, but are No. 10 in pass defense, giving up 166.7.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (5) runs the ball against Missouri's Joseph Charleston (28) last Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

It could be a battle of backup quarterbacks

UCF star quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will miss his second straight game after getting hurt on the final game-winning drive at Boise State. He was averaging 276.5 yards passing and 81.5 yards on 8.6 yards per carry rushing through the first two games.

His replacement is sophomore Timmy McClain, who started nine games as a true freshman at South Florida in 2021 before redshirting last year at UCF. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns last week against Villanova in his first start for the Knights.

For K-State, senior Will Howard did not practice Monday after hurting his leg in the Missouri game and was listed as questionable Tuesday by coach Chris Klieman but has progressed to the point that offensive coordinator Collin Klein said Thursday that it will be a game-time decision. Howard has completed 66% of his passes for 817 yards eight touchdowns with three interceptions, plus has rushed for three scores.

If Klein is unavailable, true freshman Avery Johnson will get the start.

UCF running back RJ Harvey (7) tries to break the grasp of a Boise State defender two weeks ago in Boise, Idaho.

Players to watch for the Knights

The Knights have two standout running backs, with senior starter RJ Harvey rushing for 239 yards and 6.1 yards per carry with four touchdowns, and backup Johnny Richardson, also a senior, adding 213 yards and a 6.5 average. Four different backs have carries of 30-plus yards.

The leading receivers are senior Kobe Hudson with 15 catches for 325 yards and a 21.7-yard average per reception, and senior Javon Baker with 13 grabs for 209 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, end Josh Celiscar leads the way with 20 tackles, though the Knights' most dangerous pass rusher is Tre'mon Morris-Brash with 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two more quarterback hurries.

Kansas State injury updates

While Howard is day-to-day at quarterback, the Wildcats announced that super-senior middle linebacker Daniel Green is out for the season after having surgery for a pectoral injury suffered at Missouri.

Running back Treshaun Ward was listed as doubtful by Klieman after also getting hurt at Missouri, and wide receiver Keagan Johnson remains limited, though he has played in the last two games.

The best news for the Wildcats is that right offensive tackle Christian Duffie, a three-year starter, will play for the first time against UCF, though he will be on a limited snap count and will split time with Carver Willis. The hope is that Duffie's return will allow All-American Cooper Beebe to remain at left guard.

Wildcats look to shore up pass defense

K-State's defense struggled trying to shut down Missouri's passing attack last week, giving up 356 yards, including at least three plays of 40 or more yards.

The Wildcats have been much more successful against the run, ranking third nationally while holding all three opponents below 100 yards. A key will be how well whether they can offer more help to a beleaguered secondary without breaking down against a dangerous UCF rushing attack.

Another key for the defense will be slowing a Knights offense that likes to operate at breakneck speed.

Prediction: Kansas State 31, UCF 24

K-State will have its hands full with UCF's high-octane offense, and will no doubt need to come up with some red zone stops to be successful. Even with Howard not ready to go, the Wildcats should be able to put enough points on the board to eke out a win at home.

