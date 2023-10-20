Kansas State football vs. TCU: Scouting report, prediction

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football avoided back-to-back losses for the first time since the end of the 2021 regular season last week with a 38-21 bounce-back road victory against Texas Tech.

The Wildcats (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) now have two straight games at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, starting with a 6 p.m. Saturday game against new archrival TCU (4-3, 2-2), and will be favored in both.

It should be noted that, while the Wildcats have avoided losing streaks, they haven't put together back-to-back victories this year since blowouts against Southeast Missouri State and Troy to start the season.

TCU has been even streakier, opening with a loss to Colorado, then reeling off three straight wins against Nicholls, Houston and SMU. The Horned Frogs followed that with losses against West Virginia and Iowa State before destroying Brigham Young at home last week, 44-11.

Here are five things to know, plus a prediction for the matchup between two familiar foes on ESPN2:

Taking a closer look at TCU

The Horned Frogs lost starting quarterback Chandler Morris to a knee injury in their Oct. 7 loss at Iowa State, but redshirt freshman Josh Hoover was money in his first career start, throwing for 349 yards and four touchdowns against BYU. He is not seen as a running threat, with 4 net yards in five appearances, though his one carry in the BYU game went for 26 yards.

TCU ranks 12th nationally and third in the Big 12 in total offense, averaging 488.4 yards per game, including 304.1 through the air. Defensively, they're No. 49 in the nation and fifth in the conference, allowing 349.9 yards per game.

Wildcats and Frogs building a rivalry

Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between K-State and TCU in less than a year. One day less, to be exact.

K-State suffered its first conference loss of 2022 on Oct. 22 last year in Fort Worth, when TCU rallied in the second half to beat the Wildcats, 38-28. Quarterback Will Howard came off the bench in relief of an injured Adrian Martinez and played well, but it wasn't enough.

K-State got its payback in the game that mattered, however, outlasting the Horned Frogs 31-28 in overtime in the Big 12 championship game in Arlington, Texas. Howard had a big game, the Wildcats made a historic goal-line stand in overtime and Ty Zentner won it with a walk-off field goal.

TCU players to watch

While the Horned Frogs have done most of their damage through the air, they boast the Big 12's third-leading rusher in junior Emani Bailey with 751 yards and an average of 107.3 per game. Their leading receiver is Oklahoma State transfer JP Richardson (27 catches, 399 yards, 2 TDs), though tight end Jared Wiley has 21 receptions and four scores.

Defensively, linebacker Namdi Obiazor leads the team with 52 tackles, including a pair of sacks. He is the older brother of K-State true freshman defensive end Chiddi Obiazor. Middle linebacker Jamoi Hodge adds 37 tackles, including five for loss and 2.5 sacks. Free safety Bud Clark has two interceptions.

Youth could be served at quarterback

While Hoover will make his second career start for TCU, true freshman Avery Johnson could make his first for K-State. Wildcat coaches have yet to announce a starter between Johnson and Will Howard, who started the first six games.

Johnson was the star of last week's 38-21 victory at Texas Tech, rushing for 90 yards and tying the school single-game record with five touchdowns.

K-State hopes to be close to full strength

Kansas State's defense has been hit hard by injuries, with cornerback Jacob Parrish missing the Oklahoma State game and fellow corner Will Lee missing last week's trip to Texas Tech.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said that Lee practiced Wednesday with no ill effects and hopefully will be good to go against TCU.

Freshman middle linebacker Austin Romaine also suffered an injury at Tech but is expected to be back in the starting lineup.

Prediction: Kansas State 35, TCU 24

It will be imperative for K-State to get pressure on TCU freshman quarterback Hoover, who had a big game against BYU with four touchdown passes. But he also threw two interceptions, and the Wildcats are coming off a game in which they had three picks at Texas Tech.

Offensively, the Wildcats should find something that works between quarterbacks Howard and Johnson, not to mention the running back tandem of Treshaun Ward and DJ Giddens.

The latest line had K-State as a 6.5-point favorite.

