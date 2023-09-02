Kansas State football vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live updates during the game

MANHATTAN — Kansas State opens its 2023 season at home Saturday against Southeast Missouri State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats come in with high expectations after posting a 10-4 record last year that included a Big 12 championship and a first-ever trip to the Sugar Bowl. They were picked to finish second in a Big 12 preseason media poll and are ranked nationally at No. 16 by The Associated Press and No. 17 in the USA Today coaches poll.

SEMO is coming off a 9-3 season in which it advanced to the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Redhawks are ranked anywhere from No. 9 to 13 in different FCS preseason polls.

Of interest is how K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein manages his quarterbacks, especially behind starter Will Howard. Sophomore Jake Rubley and true freshman Avery Johnson are battling for the No. 2 spot, though Klein said he hopes to use them both. Also, who gets the start at running back between Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward and sophomore DJ Giddens.

Kickoff: 6p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Betting odds: Kansas by 28 points

Kansas State head coach Chris Klienman watches his players warm up before Saturday's game against Southeast Missouri State inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Uso Seumalo and Daniel Green suited up, Keagan Johnson not

Kansas State starting nose tackle Uso Seumalo and middle linebacker Daniel Green, both of whom had missed practice time during training camp, suited up and went through pregame warmups for the Wildcats ahead of the game. Same with wide receiver Seth Porter.

But Keagan Johnson, the Iowa transfer expected to lead the Wildcats' receiver corps, was in street clothes and apparently will have to wait a week to make his K-State debut.

