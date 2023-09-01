Kansas State football vs. Southeast Missouri State: Scouting report, prediction

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football begins its 128th season on Saturday with a 6 p.m. game against FCS power Southeast Missouri State.

The Wildcats have won three of four previous season openers under fifth-year head coach Chris Klieman, with the lone loss coming against Arkansas State in 2020. K-State went on to finish 4-6 that year for their only losing season under Klieman.

K-State enters this season as defending Big 12 champion after knocking off TCU, 31-28, in the 2022 title game. The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 nationally in the USA Today coaches preseason poll and 16th by The Associated Press and were picked second in the conference this year in a preseason media poll.

Here are five things to know, plus a prediction going into Saturday's first-ever meeting with SEMO.

A closer look at the SEMO Redhawks

Southeast Missouri State, under ninth-year head coach Tom Matukewicz, is coming off a 9-3 season in 2022, including a 5-0 first-place finish in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Redhawks are the preseason favorite to win the Big South-OVC Association.

SEMO, which advanced to the first round of the FCS playoffs a year ago, is ranked between No. 9 and 13 in various national FCS preseason polls.

On offense Redhawks return starting quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, who passed for 2,684 yards last year, and preseason All-America running back Geno Hess, who is just over 1,000 yards short of breaking the OVC career rushing record. Linebacker Bryace Norman, a preseason All-America candidate, leads the defense.

Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward, a transfer from Florida State, will make his Wildcat debut on Saturday against Southeast Missouri State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Four key K-State players to make their Wildcat debuts

Kansas State's offense returns eight starters from last year's 10-4 team, including quarterback Will Howard and the entire offensive line. But all eyes will be on a pair of Division I transfers in wide receiver Keagan Johnson from Iowa and running back Treshaun Ward from Florida State.

Johnson has created quite a buzz since arriving in the spring, while Ward will battle DJ Giddens to replace All-American Deuce Vaughn at running back.

The Wildcats will break in six new starters on defense, including five in the secondary. Of special interest is North Dakota State transfer Marques Sigle at free safety and junior college All-American Will Lee, who helped Iowa Wester to a national championship, at cornerback.

SEMO coach Tom Matukewicz has Kansas roots

Matukewicz, who has a 50-52 record in eight years at Southeast Missouri State, is no stranger to Kansas. He hails from Silver Lake, just 45 miles from Manhattan.

This will be Matukewicz's third time coaching against an FBS team in his home state after taking on Kansas in 2014 and 2017.

Chris Klieman no stranger to FCS matchups

SEMO is unlikely to sneak up on K-State with Klieman at the helm. In five seasons as head coach at North Dakota State, he won four FCS national championships.

Klieman, a native of Waterloo, Iowa, also played at the FCS level at Northern Iowa.

Klieman, who begins his 11th season as a head coach, has a 10-2 record in season openers.

No cupcakes on K-State's schedule

K-State will have its hand full in its bid to get back to the Big 12 championship game.

Of the Wildcats' 12 regular-season opponents — three nonconference and nine Big 12 — 11 of them advanced to the postseason in 2022.

K-State is one of just four teams in the nation to face that many 2022 postseason qualifiers in 2023. The others are Iowa State and Texas — both on this year's schedule — plus Ole Miss.

Prediction: Kansas State 45, Southeast Missouri State 14

SEMO may be a formidable FCS foe, but K-State's offense should be able to move the ball at will against the Redhawks with Howard at the controls. By all accounts, running backs Ward and Giddens are ready to hit the ground running, and Johnson has the potential to be an all-conference receiver.

Throw in a deep, talented and experienced offensive line, and 2022 breakout star Ben Sinnott at tight end, and the Wildcats ought to light up the scoreboard.

Of greater concern is whether the Wildcat defense can rise to the occasion after losing four 2022 starters to the NFL. K-State must replace four of five starters in the secondary but boast a preseason all-conference selection in Kobe Savage at strong safety,

