Kansas State football vs. NC State in Pop-Tarts Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

ORLANDO, Fla. — After spending close to a week in warm if not always sunny Orlando, Kansas State football will try to top off its first-ever postseason game in Florida by taking a bite out of the edible Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot.

The Wildcats, 8-4 and ranked No. 25 in the final College Football Playoff poll, also will have a first-time opponent in No. 18 North Carolina State (9-3) when the two teams square off in the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl at 4:45 p.m. (CT) Thursday at Camping World Stadium.

The winners will get to devour all or part of what is believed to be the first edible mascot in bowl history. Bowl officials are otherwise being secretive about what shape or size the mascot will be, or what Pop-Tarts flavor.

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

For the Wildcats, the bowl game is a chance to finish on a high note after a disappointing effort in losing their regular-season finale at home to Iowa State. N.C. State, on the other hand, comes in on a five-game winning streak.

Here are five things to know when the Wildcats and Wolfpack clash for the first time in football.

Avery Johnson is ready for his first career start

Johnson, K-State's true freshman quarterback, will get the start for the Wildcats after senior Will Howard decided to transfer for his fifth, super-senior season. In seven appearances as Howard's understudy, he rushed for 225 yards and six touchdowns, including a school record-tying five scores in a 38-21 comeback victory at Texas Tech.

But Johnson is eager to show that he is more than just an athlete with elite speed.

"I feel like I've proved that I'm really electric with my legs, but really just the people inside the facility know what I'm capable of with my arm," he said earlier this week. "And just being able to show that I can go out there and the whole team can go out there and put together a full performance."

NC State players to watch

The Wolfpack took a big hit when All-America linebacker Payton Wilson, the Butkus Award and Bednarik Award winner, opted out for the NFL Draft at the 11th hour.

But N.C. State has a serious weapon in freshman wide receiver KC Concepcion who has caught 64 passes for 767 yards and 10 touchdowns while receiving ACC freshman of the year honors.

Also, super-senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong, a Virginia transfer who at one point lost his starting job to sophomore MJ Morris, was instrumental in the Wolfpack's late season success.

Armstrong completed 70.2% of his passes for 650 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in the last three games.

Conor Riley auditions for K-State's offensive coordinator job

Riley, K-State's highly regarded offensive line coach, took over play-calling duties over the past two weeks after offensive coordinator Collin Klein bolted for Texas A&M. Much like the Texas Bowl did for Klein two years ago, the Pop-Tarts Bowl could determine whether head coach Chris Klieman makes Riley's new assignment permanent.

Riley has the team's support, but the proof will be in how the Wildcats do without veterans Howard, plus All-Big 12 tight end Ben Sinnott and wide receiver Phillip Brooks, both of whom opted out to get ready for the draft.

Baylor tight end Drake Dabney (89) is tackled by Kansas State safety Kobe Savage (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Wildcats put needs at safety first

K-State will be without two defensive starters after Jack safety Kobe Savage and cornerback Will Lee both entered the transfer portal. Savage, who was third on the team with 57 tackles, will be missed because the Wildcats lack proven depth at the three safety spots.

The bowl depth chart lists true freshman Jack Fabris or redshirt freshman Colby McCalister as the starter at Jack.

Camping World has been kind to the Wolfpack

This will be NC State's fifth all-time bowl visit to Camping World Stadium, and the Wolfpack has a 3-1 record.

The highlights were a 56-26 victory over Kansas in the 2003 Tangerine Bowl, where Phillip Rivers threw for 475 yards and five touchdowns against the Jayhawks, and a Russell Wilson-led 23-7 decision against West Virginia in the 2010 Champs Sports Bowl.

Ironically, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren was an assistant on KU's staff for the 2003 beating.

Prediction: K-State 28, NC State 27

The inclination was to go with the hotter team, and N.C. State has won five straight, but carrying momentum to bowl season is no guarantee. Much will depend on Johnson's ability to guide K-State's offense behind a veteran offensive line, and how well the Wildcat secondary adapts to the absence of two starters.

The betting line has favored K-State by a narrow margin the whole time, most recently 2.5 points, who's to argue with that. Give the edge to the Wildcats.

