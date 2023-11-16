Kansas State football vs. Kansas: Scouting report, prediction

LAWRENCE — Kansas State football will try to extend its hold on the Governor's Cup and continue its dominance of Kansas in the most highly-anticipated Sunflower Showdown since the Jayhawks last won in 2008. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with the game televised nationally on Fox Sports 1.

K-State is No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches poll and No. 23 in the Associated Press ranking with a 7-3 overall record. The Wildcats, who are coming off a 59-25 home victory over Baylor, are in a four-way tie for second in the Big 12 at 5-2.

KU (7-3, 4-3) lost at home to Texas Tech last week after quarterback Jason Bean suffered an injury and the Jayhawks went the rest of the way with freshman walk-on Cole Ballard.

Here are five things to know about the 121st all-time meeting in the series, and the 113th consecutive year the Wildcats and Jayhawks have hooked up.

K-State has owned KU of late

Kansas State has won 14 straight games in the series, and most of them haven't been close. The Wildcats' average winning margin over that time has been 26.1 points and they have scored at least 45 points in half of those contests.

The Wildcats' current streak — the longest in the series — started with a 17-10 home victory in 2009, and only one other game (21-17 in Manhattan in 2018) has been decided by single digits.

The last K-State coach to lose to KU was Ron Prince, who went 0-3 against the Jayhawks from 2006-08.

More about the Jayhawks

Kansas has had a remarkable turnaround under third-year coach Lance Leipold, who led the Jayhawks to a bowl game last season. At 15-20, Leipold is the fastest coach to 15 wins since Mike Gottfried did it in 34 from 1983-85.

The Jayhawks' seven victories guarantee them their first winning record since 2008 and are the most through 10 games since the 2007 team started 10-0.

KU is tied for the national lead in defensive touchdowns with four — three interceptions and a fumble return. The Jayhawks also are second in the Big 12 in sacks with 25 and fourth with the fewest allowed at 13.

Who will start at quarterback for KU?

Leipold said earlier in the week that Bean has practiced since suffering his injury in the Texas Tech game, but K-State also is preparing for Ballard, the true freshman walk-on, who completed 9 of 20 passes for 124 yards with one interception.

Bean has played in all 10 games so far for the Jayhawks with Jalon Daniels limited to three appearances by a back injury.

Daniels has completed 59.7% of his passes for 1,431 yards and 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Both teams' rushing attacks deliver one-two punch

KU and K-State both feature two productive running backs to share the workload.

K-State ranks fourth in the Big 12 and 14th nationally in rushing at 202.1 yards per game, led by DJ Giddens at 859 yards and seven touchdowns and Treshaun Ward with 532 yards and four scores.

For KU, Devin Neal leads the way with 965 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Daniel Hishaw has rushed for 552 and eight scores.

Jayhawk ballhawks on defense

KU's defense is middle of the pack in the Big 12 but features several dynamic playmakers. Safety Kenny Logan leads the Jayhawks in tackles with 70.

Defensive end Austin Booker ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 10 tackles for loss and third in sacks with seven. Cornerback Mello Dotson not only has three interceptions but has returned two of them for touchdowns.

Prediction: Kansas State 35, Kansas 27

This should be KU's best chance to end the K-State winning streak in the series since the Jayhawks prevailed 52-21 in Lawrence in 2008. But the uncertainty at quarterback and the fact that K-State appears to be hitting its stride with four wins in its last five games points to another Wildcats victory.

