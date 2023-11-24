Kansas State football vs. Iowa State: Scouting report, prediction

MANHATTAN — Kansas State closes the regular season on Saturday with a prime-time game against Iowa State in the latest installment of the Farmageddon series.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and will be nationally televised by FOX. K-State is 8-3 overall and tied for second in the Big 12 with a 6-2 mark, while Iowa State comes in at 6-5, 5-3.

K-State will honor its 25-member senior class before the game.

K-State is favored by 10 points against the Cyclones, but the games typically have been close, including a 10-9 Wildcat win last year in Ames, Iowa.

K-State is still in contention for a place in the Big 12 championship game, but must beat Iowa State and get some help from Texas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma to get back to Arlington, Texas next week.

Here are five things to know, plus a prediction for Saturday's matchup.

A closer look at Iowa State

The Cyclones were picked to finish 10th in the Big 12 preseason poll but are currently in a three-way tie for fifth at 5-3 with an outside chance at reaching the Big 12 championship game.

At 6-5, Iowa State also is bow eligible for the sixth time in the last seven seasons under eighth-year coach Matt Campbell. Before Campbell's arrival, the Cyclones had been to 12 bowl games in 124 years.

The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in total defense, allowing just 335.8 yards per game and rank fourth in scoring defense at 20.5 points.

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) needs 39 yards Saturday against Iowa State to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

The Bill is home sweet home for the Wildcats

Kansas State has been invincible so far this season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, going 6-0 and outscoring their opponents by an average of 45.3-12 with two shutouts. The Wildcats have scored at least 41 points in each game with a high of 59 two weeks ago against Baylor.

A victory over Iowa State would give the Wildcats their first perfect home record since 2012 and the seventh all time. It also would tie the school record for most home wins in a season at seven.

K-State currently has a seven-game home winning streak dating back to last year, its longest since winning 12 straight in 1998-99.

Iowa State freshman quarterback Rocco Becht has thrown for 2,444 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Iowa State players to watch

Redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht has had an outstanding rookie season for the Cyclones, breaking Brock Purdy's school freshman record for touchdown passes with 17 and passing yards with 2,444. Junior wide receiver Jaylin Noel is fourth in the Big 12 with 57 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, junior safety Beau Freyler leads the Cyclones in tackles by a wide margin with 81 to tie for eighth in the Big 12 and has three interceptions. Sophomore free safety Jeremiah Cooper ranks second nationally and leads the conference with five interceptions, including one for a touchdown, in just nine games.

K-State's DJ Giddens closing in on 1,000 yards

Kansas State sophomore running back DJ Giddens needs just 39 yards to reach 1,000 for the season in his first year as a starter. He has 961 yards and averages 5.9 yards per carry with eight touchdowns after rushing for 518 yards and six scores as All-American Deuce Vaughn's backup last year.

With Vaughn exceeding 1,000 yards each of the two previous years, Giddens could give them a 1,000-yard rushing in three straight seasons for just the third time in school history.

Wildcats and Cyclones excel at takeaways

K-State and Iowa State are tied for 11th nationally and trail only Oklahoma in the Big 12 in turnover margin at plus-9. The Wildcats have 20 takeaways — eight on fumbles and 12 interceptions — while the Cyclones have forced 18 on three fumble recoveries and 15 picks.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for K-State, which ranked 105th nationally in turnover margin after five games (minus-3). But starting with a 38-21 victory at Texas Tech on Oct. 14 they have led the nation with 16 (10 interceptions, six fumbles) over the last six games.

Prediction: Kansas State 35, Iowa State 24

K-State has been an offensive juggernaut at home this season, but Iowa State is the best defense the Wildcats have faced this season. At the same time, the Wildcats are third in the league in yards allowed (359.6) and scoring defense (19.3) against a Cyclone offense that ranks in the bottom half on the Big 12.

