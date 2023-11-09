Kansas State football vs. Baylor: Scouting report, prediction

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football saw its three-game winning streak end with a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss at Texas last Saturday in a game where the Wildcats rallied from a 27-7 deficit.

Next up is a 2 p.m. home game Saturday against Baylor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Texas loss left K-State with a difficult path to the Big 12 Championship game with an overall record of 6-3, 4-2 in the conference, while Baylor comes in at 3-6, 2-4.

The Wildcats missed an extra point in the fourth quarter of the Texas game that would have given them their first lead, and then in overtime they were unable to convert a fourth down from the 4-yard line that could have won the game. Baylor also lost in overtime last week, 25-24, at home against Houston.

Related: Simple is better for Kansas State football's defense in 31-3 blowout of Baylor

K-State, which ended a four-game losing streak against Baylor last year with a 31-3 blowout, is a massive 20.5-point favorite to make it two in a row.

Taking a closer look at Baylor

The Bears have fallen on hard times since winning the Big 12 championship two years ago, and this season has been particularly rough. Their two conference victories — at newcomers Central Florida (36-35) and Cincinnati (32-29) — have come by a combined four points.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is brought down by Kansas State's Austin Moore (41) during last year's game at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Baylor's strength, both on offense and defense, is in the passing game. The Bears rank third in the Big 12 in passing offense at 296.6 yards per game and second in pass defense, allowing 207.7 yards.

The opposite is true on the ground, where they rank 13th of 14 teams in rushing at 114 yards per game and 13th in run defense, allowing 187.3 yards on average. Adding to the running woes is the fact that Baylor has allowed a league-high 27 sacks.

Baylor also is last in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 22.7 points, and next-to-last in scoring defense at 29.4.

Related: Kansas State football determined to bounce back at Baylor after disappointing loss

The Wildcats are a resilient bunch

Not only did the Wildcats come all the way back from a 20-point deficit against Texas, but they have not let one loss turn into two.

K-State has not dropped back-to-back games since the last two of the 2022 regular season when it fell to Baylor and Texas but bounced back to thump LSU in the Texas Bowl.

"We'll find out again, but I sure hope and think and believe it's the guys in the locker room," K-State coach Chris Klieman said of the Wildcats' ability to bounce back from adversity. "We had a leadership council meeting (Monday) … and they were locked in.

"We've got a lot of football left and we have a lot of opportunities in front of us."

Baylor players to watch

Junior quarterback Blake Shapen has completed 64% of his passes with eight touchdowns and just two interceptions in six games. His 289 passing yards per game would rank second in the Big 12 if he had played enough to qualify.

The Bears' most dangerous receiver is Monaray Baldwin with 34 catches for 586 yards and three touchdowns, including a 71-yarder. Dominic Richardson is the leading rusher with 339 yards.

Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws in the third quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Safety Devyn Bobby leads the Bears in tackles with 60 and has one interception, while linebacker Matt Jones has 59 stops, nine tackles and two sacks. Cornerback Caden Jenkins has three interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown.

The Bears are reluctant road warriors

Shockingly, when you consider its 3-6 overall record, Baylor has yet to lose on the road this year. Then again, the sample size is pretty small as the Bears have only played twice outside of Waco.

Baylor's two conference victories both came on the road against UCF and Cincinnati.

Baylor also has enjoyed road success against K-State, winning the last two meetings at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, including a 20-10 decision in 2021. The Wildcats' last victory over the Bears in Manhattan came in 2017.

K-State nationally ranked in key categories

K-State is one of only seven Power Five teams to rank in the top 18 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Wildcats are No. 17 in scoring offense — second in the Big 12 — with an average of 36.6 points per game, while their 17.8 points allowed is 18th nationally and second in the conference.

Despite their meager 30 rushing yards against Texas, the Wildcats still rank 12th in the nation with 204.6 yards per game on the ground.

Much of the Wildcats' success can be attributed to the offense's ability to stay on the field and the defense's propensity for getting off. They rank sixth nationally in third down proficiency on offense and fourth on defense.

Prediction: Kansas State 42, Baylor 17

When Texas' league leading run defense shut the Wildcats down on the ground, they still found a way to move the ball through the air. Baylor will offer no such resistance against the run, so we should see a more balanced attack this week

Baylor has relied on its passing game, and that's the area that K-State's defense has showed the most improvement. It also could be an opportunity for the Wildcats' defensive line to do some damage against the most-sacked team in the league.

Look for the Wildcats to once again avoid back-to-back losses but also to cover the 20.5-point spread.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football vs. Baylor scouting report and prediction