How Kansas State football upgraded its 2024 roster through the transfer portal

MANHATTAN — For the most part, Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman and his staff have pivoted to assembling its 2025 recruiting class.

Before that, much of their energy was focused on bolstering the 2024 roster via the transfer portal, and for the most part they accomplished that goal at the positions of greatest need.

After the portal claimed 15 players between the end of last regular season and the end of spring practice, there were immediate holes to fill. Since then, the Wildcats have added 11 new players from Division I programs and headed into summer conditioning in much better shape.

"We're just continuing to evaluate kids that are in the portal and maybe could help us," Klieman said last month during a Catbacker Tour stop in Salina. "We already have a really solid roster. It's not any position that I'd say we have to find right now, but we still have a couple of spots because of some attrition from December that if we find the right guy, we'll take him."

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and his staff have added much needed depth to the Wildcats' 2024 roster through the transfer portal.

Since that time, the Wildcats added former Connecticut quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson as a graduate transfer, Rice cornerback Jordan Dunbar as a redshirt junior, and on Sunday Chattanooga graduate offensive lineman Colin Truett.

Assistant head coach Van Malone, who also is in charge of the Wildcats' cornerbacks, is pleased with the staff's work in the portal so far. Not that they see that as a cure-all at the expense of developing younger players within the program.

"I think that's what is so cool about the portal is that you're able to immediately address needs," Malone said. "And yeah, we were able to do that.

"But I'm glad that we're not a team that relies on the portal, that we have a good nucleus of starters, and then we have a good nucleus of backups, players who have been on our team and know that we can trust in crucial moments."

Truett was the Wildcats' second portal pickup on the offensive line, where only one fulltime starter returns from last year's 9-4 team that beat North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. North Dakota senior transfer Easton Kilty was with the team during spring practice and is the favorite to start at left tackle.

Others who stood out in the spring as potential starters are Ball State transfer Jordan Riley at Jack safety, and former Penn State and Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas.

"We're just trying to build some depth," Klieman said. "We lost (middle linebacker) Jake Clifton, who decided not to come back — he decided to go on a mission — so we needed to find somebody there. And then offensive line, we just lost all those senior kids, and we didn't replace them all in the recruiting process.

"We we're just filling some spots in. It's difficult to bring somebody in now and say you're going to be an immediate contributor from day one. It might be a little bit because the season is pretty long, and we want to make sure that we have ample guys. Last year we got decimated at the linebacker spot, and we can't do that this year, so we've got to make sure we have enough depth there."

To help fill the void at middle linebacker, the Wildcats signed veteran linebacker Alec Marenco, who led New Mexico in tackles last season.

Roberson was a key addition at quarterback, where he presumably will spend his final year of eligibility backing up sophomore Avery Johnson. Johnson was the only player on the roster with Division I game experience, and Roberson started 11 games last year at UConn, throwing for 2,075 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Arguably the biggest name to arrive threw the portal was sophomore Colorado transfer Dylan Edward, the former Derby High School standout who originally committed to K-State before ending up with the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.

Newcomers on defense include cornerbacks Dunbar and Quenton Rice (BYU), along with defensive end Travis Bates from Austin Peay. The Wildcats also added a long snapper in Wisconsin transfer Keane Bessert.

Kansas State football transfer portal additions for 2024

2024 TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS

DE Travis Bates, Austin Peay

LS Keane Bessert, Wisconsin

WR Dante Cephas, Penn State

CB Jordan Dunbar, Rice

RB Dylan Edwards, Colorado

OT Easton Kilty, North Dakota

LB Alec Marenco, New Mexico

CB Quenton Rice, BYU

S Jordan Riley, Ball State

QB Ta'Quan Roberson, UConn

OL Colin Truett, Chattanooga

