Will Kansas State football turn to freshman quarterback Avery Johnson in Big 12 opener?

MANHATTAN — For the second time in his five years as Kansas football's head coach, Chris Klieman is looking at turning the keys to his offense over to a true freshman.

With senior quarterback Will Howard listed as "questionable" with a leg injury for this week's Big 12 opener, Klieman said Tuesday that freshman Avery Johnson could get his first start when the Wildcats take on Central Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Howard limped noticeably in the second half of last Saturday's 30-27 loss at Missouri and did not practice Monday.

"I'd have to see him do some things, and (Monday) there was no way that he could have done anything," Klieman said of Howard, who incidentally was the last true freshman to start at quarterback when Skylar Thompson suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of 2020. "So we'll have to figure that out as the week goes on."

If Howard is unable to go, Johnson would get the call ahead of sophomore Jake Rubley.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws his hands up after scoring a touchdown against Troy two weeks ago at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Howard has been listed as questionable for this Saturday's season opener against UCF.

Kansas State freshman quarterback Avery Johnson (5) runs for a touchdown in the season opener against Southeast Missouri State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

"Probably start Avery, but we'd have Rubes ready to go, too," Klieman said. "We'd give both guys a lot of reps like we did (Monday). We split a lot of those reps.

"Collin (KIein, offensive coordinator) and I haven't really dove into that. Today will be the same thing, and my guess is that Avery will take most of the reps with the ones, but Jake will take some as well, and we'll see how the week goes."

Johnson, a former Maize High School standout and the prize of K-State's 2023 recruiting class, played the entire fourth quarter of a season-opening blowout of Southeast Missouri State, completing 3 of 4 passes for 55 yards while running for 32 yards and a touchdown. He also saw limited action, mostly in running situations, at Missouri, where he rushed five times for 32 yards.

Klieman said he sees similarities between Howard and Johnson at similar stages in their careers.

"I think both, from the mental side of it, came in wanting to be a sponge and learn as much as they could from the older guy," Klieman said. "And whether it was Skylar, or for Avery, Will, they just took it all in and didn't try to do more than they were asked to do. They just tried to do what was going to help the team win.

"Both have really good skill sets. And I'd be lying if I didn't tell you that I think as a freshman Avery's faster than Will was as a true freshman. I think Will would probably admit to that."

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Howard became more of a drop-back passer after taking over for an injured Adrian Martinez midway through last season. But as a freshman he ran for 364 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

The speedy Johnson is more mobile at 6-2, 188. But Klieman said he would not be limited to the quarterback run game if he gets the start Saturday.

"One thing that I'm excited (about) is if he gets that opportunity, it's not just some gimmick run plays," Klieman said. "He's going to spin the ball around and he's going to be a pure quarterback, and he would need to be that for us."

Center Hayden Gillum said he isn't worried about Johnson's readiness.

"We've got all the confidence in Avery," he said. "He's super talented. Even on Saturday when he came in for a little bit, I thought he did a great job communicating and just stepping in right where Will was.

"He's very smart, so we're good with it."

Howard, whose first season was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, made his debut against Texas Tech, when Thompson went down in the second quarter. He came on to throw for 173 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 K-State victory.

While Johnson already has gotten his feet wet, Gillum said he sees the similarities to Howard in the way he carries himself.

"I think just the confidence that they have, and how they control the offense and call the plays and run through the cadence," Gillum said. "It's tough for Avery (at) 18, to come out there and command that offense in a big place like Missouri. So I think from that standpoint, there's a lot of similarities."

Klieman has seen the same thing.

"The one thing I knew about Will Howard back then and I know about Avery now is the stage is not going to be too big," Klieman said. "But in the same respect, collectively as a football team, we can't put it all on their shoulder.

"It's got to be what we do on defense, what we do on special teams. The offensive support staff that's got to make it easier for him to operate."

