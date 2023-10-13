Kansas State football at Texas Tech: Scouting report, prediction

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the first time this season, Kansas State's football will be a betting underdog when it goes on the road for a second straight week to take on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Wildcats are 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 after a disappointing 29-21 loss last week at Oklahoma State. The Wildcats have lost two or their last three games.

Texas Tech (3-3, 2-1) has bounced back from a pair of narrow losses to Wyoming and Oregon to win three of its last four games, including decisive victories over Houston at home (48-28) and Baylor on the road (39-14) the past two weeks. The Red Raiders, who will celebrate homecoming, are favored by 1.5 points to end a seven-game losing streak against K-State.

K-State's winning streak against Tech includes three straight in Lubbock, but most of the games during that stretch have been close. Five of the games have been decided by single digits, with the widest margin of 15.

Here are five things to know, plus a prediction for the matchup on Fox Sports 1:

A closer look at Texas Tech

The Red Raiders were a popular dark horse pick to win the Big 12 heading into the season before dropping three of their first four games. But those losses don't look so bad now, with Wyoming (5-1), Oregon (5-0) and West Virginia (4-1) combining for a 14-2 record heading into those week's games.

Texas Tech has not been stellar either on offense or defense, ranking 10th in the Big 12 in both total yards and yards allowed, while K-State is fifth in both categories. And even with running back Tahj Brooks averaging over 100 yards per game, the Red Raiders are just eighth in the league in rushing.

Where the Red Raiders stand out is on special teams. Drae McCray leads the league with a 29.7-yard kickoff return average, including a 100-yard touchdown, and Myles Price averages 21 yards per punt return, which would put him at No. 1 if he had more than just four attempts.

The Raiders also excel in the kicking game, with Austin McNamara averaging a league-best 48.7 yards per punt and kicker Gino Garcia connecting on 8 of 12 field goals, including a 54-yarder.

Wildcats good with backs against the wall

Last season, K-State followed all three regular-season losses with impressive victories on the way to a Big 12 championship. The Wildcats have not suffered back-to-back losses since falling to Baylor and Texas in the last two regular-season contests of 2021, and then they followed that up with a blowout victory over LSU in the Texas Bowl.

The Wildcats also were 4-1 in conference road games last year, and they have won three straight against Texas Tech in Lubbock. But this season they are 0-2 away from Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a trend that will have to change if they hope to return to Arlington for a second consecutive Big 12 championship game.

Texas Tech players to watch

Running back Tahj Brooks, a powerful 5-foot-10, 230-pound senior, has gone over 100 yards in each of the last four games totaling 693 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

Sophomore quarterback Behren Morton took over when starter Tyler Shough got hurt and has been steady if unspectacular, completing 55.1% of his passes but throwing for eight touchdowns with just two interceptions. Price is the leading receiver with 27 catches and four touchdowns, while Jerand Bradley has 22 receptions and three scores.

Middle linebacker Ben Roberts leads the Raiders with 45 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, an interception and two forced fumbles. Will linebacker Jesiah Pierre adds 43 tackles in just five games.

Nose tackle Jaylon Hutchings leads Tech in tackles for loss with 6.5, including 2.5 sacks. Outside linebacker Steve Linton has three sacks and cornerback Malik Dunlap three interceptions.

K-State thin in the secondary

Kansas State likely will be without both starting cornerbacks against Texas Tech. Jacob Parrish did not make the Oklahoma State trip last week after suffering an injury in practice, and Will Lee went down late in the first half against the Cowboys and did not return.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said Thursday that both corners are questionable for the game, leaving senior Keenan Garber and redshirt junior Justice James to start the game. Jordan Wright, who switched from cornerback to safety in the offseason, has moved back to corner and will spell Garber and James.

Wildcats need consistency from wideouts

Super-senior Phillip Brooks has been solid, leading K-State in receiving with 27 catches for 276 yards two touchdowns, but he is the only wideout in the top three and the only one with 15 catches.

Tight end Ben Sinnott (20 catches, 286 yards, three touchdowns) and running back DJ Giddens (16 for 135 yards) have been quarterback Will Howard's other primary targets, perhaps contributing to Howard's high interception numbers.

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein said that true freshman Jayce Brown might get a shot against Tech if the veteran receivers aren't more productive.

Prediction: Texas Tech 30, Kansas State 27

K-State was favored in each of its first five games but failed to deliver in its two road contests. The question is whether the Wildcats will use those losses as fuel, or whether confidence has become an issue.

Texas Tech, on the other hand, is on a roll after blowing out Houston and Baylor and should be getting more comfortable with Morton at quarterback.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

