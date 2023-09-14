Kansas State football takes road warrior mentality into nonconference test at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Forgive Kansas State football quarterback Will Howard if he's itching to hit the road.

Much as Howard loves Manhattan and playing in front of 50,000-plus at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, there's something about road games that brings out the best in the Wildcats. Or at least that was the case last year on their way to a Big 12 championship.

Whether that will carry over to this season, time will tell, but the first test comes Saturday when No. 15 K-State travels east about 250 miles down Interstate 70 to take on former Big 12 rival Missouri in an 11 a.m. game at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium.

"It's going to be a loud, packed environment, and we love that," Howard said. "All last year I felt we were the best road team in the Big 12.

"I think that's a big reason why we won the Big 12 last year is because of the success we had on the road. I think it's exciting."

On the way to a 10-4 record in 2022, the Wildcats lost twice at home and to Alabama on a neutral field in the Sugar Bowl. The only blemish in five true road games came at national runner-up TCU, and they avenged that loss by beating the Horned Frogs for the Big 12 title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 2023 Wildcats, 2-0 after convincing home victories over Southeast Missouri State (45-0) and Troy (42-13), will face a much more hostile environment at Mizzou. A capacity crowd of more than 61,000 is expected for the Tigers' first nonconference sellout since 2012.

The Tigers (2-0) also will be looking for payback after they were thumped by K-State, 40-12, last year in Manhattan.

"We've got a tremendous challenge this week going on the road, a great environment to play Missouri, and they've got a really good football team," K-State coach Chris Klieman said of the Tigers, who won their first two games at home, beating South Dakota, 35-10, and edging Middle Tennessee last week, 23-19. "So, it'll be a big challenge for us."

Defensive end Khalid Duke is confident the Wildcats will be prepared.

"Coach Klieman really does hone in on us being a good road team," said Duke, who is tied for fifth nationally with three sacks through the first two games. "So he really goes into the importance of road games and staying focused.

"All the keys that go into winning road games are just staying focused. Don’t let the crowd get to you."

Super-senior middle linebacker Daniel Green agreed that road success is ingrained in the team's psyche.

"It's really the mindset that we have on the road," he said. "It's us versus everybody, the chip on our shoulder when we're leaving, that people don't believe that we can get the job done.

"It's just how we approach game weeks and how we approach the road, that it's a business trip, and we're down there to handle business, nothing more, nothing less. It's us versus everybody."

Center Hayden Gillum, another sixth-year super-senior, said the veterans pass that same message on to teammates who have yet to experience it.

"I think it's important that we pass that on to the new guys on the team," Gillum said. "Stress the emphasis of going on the road and focusing on the task at hand and not let the environment or anything else get away from us."

That is especially important on offense, where the crowd noise is more of a factor.

"We preach all the time, it's going to be hostile," Howard said. "You've got to block out the noise and it is what it is.

"It's football at the end of the day, and you've just got to block out everything that's going on around us and create your own juice and walk into their place and take over."

And if they do walk in and take over?

"It's kind of that us-against-the-world mentality when you go in there and you've got 70-plus players and some staff and you've got a whole stadium rooting against you," Howard said with a smile. "It's fun.

"We love being on the road."

